Article

T.J. Watt Scheduled To Play Tougher Slate Of Offensive Tackles In 2024

Posted on
T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt’s career arc has been nothing short of extraordinary through his first seven seasons in the league. He has already re-written the Pittsburgh Steelers’ record books—and even the NFL’s record books—in multiple ways. He leads the Steelers in all-time sacks, tied the single-season NFL record for sacks at 22.5, and is the first player to lead the league in sacks in three separate seasons. Barring injury, he should blow right past the 100-sack mark in 2024 and continue to set himself apart from many notable pass rushers throughout NFL history.

He is turning 30 years old this season, and history indicates that it could be his best chance to bring home a second Defensive Player of the Year honor. That would make him one of just nine players to win the award more than once and put him in even more rarified air than he already is. Only four players have won the DPOY award while 31 years or older. The 2024 season could be his best chance, though I wouldn’t doubt Watt’s ability to do something few people have accomplished.

The Steelers went from having one of the easiest schedules in the league in 2023 to one of the hardest in 2024. I dove into offensive tackle grades from Pro Football Focus to determine the difficulty of Watt’s matchups this year.

Lining up primarily on the defensive left side, Watt typically goes against the opposing teams’ right tackles. His average matchup last year was against a right tackle with a 63.6 overall grade from PFF and a 61.8 pass-blocking grade. Below are the projected starters he is scheduled to go against in 2024 and their PFF grades from a year ago.

Team Projected Right Tackle Overall PFF Grade Pass Block PFF Grade Sacks Allowed Pass Pro Snaps
Pass Pro Snaps Per Sack Allowed
Atlanta Falcons Kaleb McGary 75.5 69.5 4 478 119.5
Denver Broncos Mike McGlinchey 67.5 63.5 6 569 94.8
Los Angeles Chargers Joe Alt* 90.7* 91.2* 1 368 368
Indianapolis Colts Braden Smith 83.3 71.0 0 329
Dallas Cowboys Terence Steele 50.8 45.9 8 735 91.9
Las Vegas Raiders Thayer Munford Jr. 74.1 59.2 4 303 75.8
New York Jets Morgan Moses 77.6 75.9 5 450 90
New York Giants Evan Neal 39.8 38.5 2 309 154.5
Washington Commanders Andrew Wylie 69.2 67.5 9 693 77
Baltimore Ravens Daniel Faalele 49.0 42.6 3 101 33.7
Cleveland Browns Jack Conklin** 66.7** 78.8** 2 508 254
Cincinnati Bengals Trent Brown 80.2 72.8 3 346 115.3
Cleveland Browns Dawand Jones 64.7 73.0 3 419 139.7
Philadelphia Eagles Lane Johnson 80.9 79.5 3 572 190.7
Baltimore Ravens Roger Rosengarten* 71.0* 80.8* 0 625
Kansas City Chiefs Jawaan Taylor 51.6 66.4 5 727 145.4
Cincinnati Bengals Trent Brown 80.2 72.8 3 346 115.3

*Rookie, based on 2023 college PFF grade
**Injured, based on 2022 PFF grade

For the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, I split the games with each of their right tackles. It is unclear at this time who will be starting with training camp still a few weeks away.

The average offensive tackle that Watt is going against in 2024 has a 69.0 overall grade (+5.4) and a 67.6 pass-blocking grade (+4.0).

Last season, the tackles he went up against allowed a total of 82 sacks in 8,776 pass-pro snaps. That is one sack allowed every 107.0 snaps. The tackles he is projected to go against in 2024 allowed 61 sacks in 7,878 pass-pro snaps. That is one sack allowed every 129.2 snaps. A difference of 22.2 snaps per sack may not seem like much, but Watt averaged 32.4 pass-rush snaps per game last season.

This isn’t a perfect science. Joe Alt, for example, almost certainly won’t finish with an “elite” PFF grade of 90.0 or higher in his rookie season as he did in college. There will also be injuries along the way that change the outlook, and certain players will progress or regress from their 2023 performances.

On the positive end of things, the defense should be much healthier, and talent was added at almost every position. The defense as a whole should be much better than a year ago, and that should present some positive synergies from which Watt will benefit. If the defensive backs force an extra half second before receivers come open, Watt and the rest of the pass rush will have a better chance at getting home.

Do you guys think Watt will exceed his sack total from a year ago at 19.0? Or, for those of you who are feeling bold, will he break the 22.5 single-season sack record that he tied in 2021?

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top