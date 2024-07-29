T.J. Watt Impressed With Influx Of Speed Into Steelers’ Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers added multiple new starters on the defensive side of the ball, and OLB T.J. Watt is seeing the difference. It’s still early in the process, but one thing is clear: the defense is faster. Including growth from second-year players, they have more get-up-and-go at every level.

“Patrick Queen, Donte Jackson, some of those guys have really brought some speed to our defense”, Watt told Mike Garafolo on the NFL Network yesterday, visiting the Steelers’ training camp. “We just have so much fun getting to know guys on and off the field”.

Patrick Queen marked the Steelers’ biggest addition on defense. A first-round pick, he ran a 4.5 40 time at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The Steelers signed him this offseason to a three-year, $41 million contract. He knows one of the reasons he is here is to get back to the days of Ryan Shazier.

In addition to signing Queen, trading for CB Donte Jackson is the other major “splash” the Steelers made on defense. They sent WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the former second-round pick and his 4.32-second speed.

Notably, Queen didn’t time much faster than the man he is essentially replacing, Cole Holcomb. Holcomb has experienced injuries throughout his career, though, that have likely robbed him of half a step or so. The Steelers made a clear upgrade in speed with Jackson over Patrick Peterson, however.

Aside from Queen and Jackson, the Steelers also got faster at strong safety with DeShon Elliott over Keanu Neal. The presumptive slot starter, at least initially, is Beanie Bishop Jr., who ran a sub-4-4 40. He replaced Chandon Sullivan, who once upon a time ran a 4.6.

Add to that a full season with CB Joey Porter Jr. and DT Keeanu Benton in the starting lineup, plus third-round ILB Payton Wilson playing a key role, and this Steelers defense is certainly faster. “Like I said, we’re fast, offense and defense”, T.J. Watt noted, particularly with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Playing fast is one thing, of course, and playing sound is another. But the Steelers always have a desire to play fast on defense, so adding speed certainly doesn’t hurt. And they definitely needed to get faster in the secondary and in the middle, which they did.

I don’t know that the Steelers actively set out to increase the pace at which they will be able to play on the defensive side of the ball. Whether they did or not, they clearly achieved it. Patrick Queen in particular should find himself frequently in position to make plays behind or near the line of scrimmage. And they finally have a pair of cornerbacks who can run, literally, with just about anybody.