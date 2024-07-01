Study: Is The Steelers’ Need For A No. 2 Wide Receiver Being Overblown?

The Pittsburgh Steelers did a great job plugging all the biggest holes on their roster ahead of the 2024 season during free agency and the draft, but many agree that they did not do enough at wide receiver. George Pickens has a chance to solidify himself as a top receiver in the league, but the lack of a WR2 across from him could bring unwanted attention Pickens’ way and make it more difficult for him to make an impact.

So, what exactly does the “average” NFL WR2 look like? I crunched the numbers via Stathead, and it is a pretty attainable goal.

– Average WR2 (2023): 668.3 receiving yards, 51.7 receptions, 81.5 targets, 4.2 touchdowns

That type of production would have been good for 17th in the league last season for a team’s second-most productive WR. For reference, Diontae Johnson had 717 receiving yards, 51 receptions, 87 targets, and five touchdowns last season – just slightly above the “average” WR2. He missed four games with injury, so in reality, he was quite a bit better than your average WR2.

Here’s a look at the WR2 for each of the teams that finished in either the top 10 for scoring or yards gained on offense last season:

Team WR2 Yards Receptions Targets Touchdowns Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle 1014 72 104 4 San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel 892 60 83 7 Detroit Lions Josh Reynolds 608 40 64 5 Buffalo Bills Gabriel Davis 746 45 81 7 Dallas Cowboys Brandin Cooks 657 54 81 8 Baltimore Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. 565 35 64 3 Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp 737 59 95 5 Philadelphia Eagles DeVonta Smith 1066 81 112 7 Kansas City Chiefs Justin Watson 460 27 53 3 Minnesota Vikings Jordan Addison 911 70 108 10 New Orleans Saints Rashid Shaheed 719 46 75 5 Cleveland Browns Elijah Moore 640 59 104 2 Average WR2: 751.3 54 85.3 5.5

Looking at just the top offenses in the league last season, their average No. 2 WRs didn’t outperform the NFL average by a very wide margin. The difference is just 83 yards, 2.3 receptions, 3.8 targets, and 1.3 touchdowns.

More interestingly, there were five teams with top offenses that had a WR2 below the “average” threshold I outlined earlier for receiving yards. The Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns all had a WR2 below the “average” threshold.

So, how did these teams make up for the lack of what some might consider a true WR2? In a lot of cases, the tight ends played a big factor.

Four of those five teams finished the season with a tight end in the No. 1 or No. 2 spot in receiving yards for their team. The Baltimore Ravens are the only team that didn’t, and they definitely would have if Mark Andrews had been healthy for the whole season.

In fact, having a tight end finish the season with the most or second-most receiving yards is pretty common across the NFL. There are 14 teams where that was the case in 2023, including two teams that had a tight end as their top receiver.

Team TE Yards Receptions Targets Touchdowns Arizona Cardinals Trey McBride* 825 81 106 3 Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce* 984 93 121 5 Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts 667 53 90 3 Chicago Bears Cole Kmet 719 73 90 6 Cleveland Browns David Njoku 882 81 123 6 Dallas Cowboys Jake Ferguson 761 71 102 5 Detroit Lions Sam LaPorta 889 86 120 10 Jacksonville Jaguars Evan Engram 963 114 143 4 Minnesota Vikings T.J. Hockenson 960 95 127 5 New England Patriots Hunter Henry 419 42 61 6 New York Giants Darren Waller 552 52 74 1 New York Jets Tyler Conklin 621 61 87 0 San Francisco 49ers George Kittle 1020 65 90 6 Tennessee Titans Chigoziem Okonkwo 528 54 77 1

*TE Led Team In Receiving Yards (2023)



Six of those teams (seven if you count the Ravens) appeared on that list of top offenses above. It is perfectly viable to have a tight end as the second-most productive receiver on the team.

Pat Freiermuth had the worst season of his career in 2023. A combination of injuries, an offensive system that didn’t utilize tight ends, and poor quarterback play hampered his production. Now he has a clean bill of health, a tight end-friendly offensive system under OC Arthur Smith, and an upgrade at quarterback with Russell Wilson.

If he stays healthy the whole year, he could be in line for the most productive season of his career. A stat line of 850 yards, 75 receptions, and seven touchdowns would put him right into the viable WR2 category, in line with some of the leading tight ends above. Reports out of spring practices were bullish on Freiermuth’s potential within the new offense.

If he can do that, there might not be a pressing need to add a significant playmaker at wide receiver opposite George Pickens. Guys like Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, or Quez Watkins could play a more niche role, and the offense could function just fine.

The Chiefs just won the Super Bowl, and their WR2 had 460 yards on the season.

The need for a No. 2 WR is present, but perhaps a bit overblown.