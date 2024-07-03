Steelers’ ‘Young Core’ Ranked In Bottom Half Of League

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a talented roster, but in terms of talent under 25, the team is slightly behind the rest of the league. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz ranked every team’s “young core,” defined as any player under 25 years old, and the Steelers ranked No. 20 in the NFL. However, that was a five-spot jump from where they were last season when they ranked No. 25.

Pittsburgh was listed as having two “blue-chip players” under 25 in OT Broderick Jones and WR George Pickens. Somehow, CB Joey Porter Jr. wasn’t listed as a blue-chip prospect despite the fact that he will turn just 24 on July 26. Schatz looked at positional value, expected starters, number of snaps played in the past by players under 25 and a variety of other factors to determine the rankings. He had the Houston Texans on top, largely due to the strength of QB C.J. Stroud, who won’t turn 23 until October.

OT Dan Moore Jr. graduated from the list, although Schatz wrote that it didn’t really affect Pittsburgh, as Moore isn’t projected to start. Other players under 25 mentioned by Schatz included three rookies in OT Troy Fautanu, C Zach Frazier and WR Roman Wilson. He also mentioned TE Darnell Washington and DT Keeanu Benton.

While Jones was a first-round pick last season and does play a premium position at offensive tackle, I wouldn’t put him ahead of Benton or Porter when it comes to how they’re viewed as prospects. Even so, it’s still fair to rank the Steelers at No. 20 here as their lack of talent under 25 stems from misses in the draft toward the end of GM Kevin Colbert’s tenure. The front office led by Omar Khan has done a good job trying to rebuild the young core, and if pieces like Fautanu, Frazier and Benton can play key roles this season, the Steelers could see their rankings rise next season.

Around the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals ranked No. 17, with WR Ja’Marr Chase leading their young core. The Baltimore Ravens made a massive leap in the rankings, coming in at No. 3 after ranking No. 30 last season, with S Kyle Hamilton becoming one of the best defenders in football last season and a great rookie season from WR Zay Jones also helping provide the boost. The Cleveland Browns lagged behind the rest of the division, ranking No. 28 and without a single blue-chip player listed.

The Steelers’ ranking is fair, but it’s one that could very well rise in the coming seasons. With Fautanu and Frazier expected to start this season and Benton potentially due for a breakout, the Steelers’ core could very well outplay their No. 20 spot on the list.