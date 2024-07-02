Steelers Select Christian McCaffrey, Retain Russell Wilson In 2024 Re-Draft

Of all the July content, this mock draft exercise from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is peak “July content.” As he’s done the past two years, he’s re-drafting the first seven rounds of the entire NFL. Every team has its roster wiped and reset, a fantasy-style draft you’d conjure up in Madden. This time around, he has the Pittsburgh Steelers mixing some old and some new.

Working off the 20th overall pick, he has the Steelers taking (former, in this universe) San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey.

“The 2023 Offensive Player of the Year has stayed healthy for two straight seasons,” he writes. “The all-purpose stud is worthy of a top draft slot.”

Assuming the coaching staff remained the same, McCaffrey would be a strong fit in Pittsburgh’s offense. A do-it-all back for OC Arthur Smith, who would get him heavily involved in the passing game while offering a heavy dose of carries. Since entering the league, McCaffrey has 509 receptions, including back-to-back 100-reception seasons early in his career with the Carolina Panthers. In NFL history, his receptions already rank 17th-most for a running back, and he should climb into the top ten by the end of the season.

But if we immerse ourselves in the exercise, there are problems with the selection. McCaffrey has had health issues in his career, which was partly why the Panthers traded him to the 49ers. He’s also 28 years old, and though his versatility could extend his career, he’s probably not a player who will be on the roster in five years. If you had to rank positional value, running back would be much closer to the bottom than the top. Reuter’s selection passed up the chance to take the likes of WRs Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb or a stud offensive tackle like Penei Sewell. All who would’ve been longer-term plays than McCaffrey. It’s worth noting the exercise led with the intent to “win now,” but I promise those three players would also check that box.

In the second round, what’s old is new. Missing out on the top quarterbacks, Reuter has the team taking Russell Wilson with the 45th overall pick.

“Who am I to stand in the way of a Steelers team that brought in Wilson this offseason? Head coach Mike Tomlin will work with the veteran to make sure all is copacetic in Pittsburgh,” he writes.

Wilson is part of a strong quarterback run. Ahead of him went Kirk Cousins, who will face Wilson Week 1 in Atlanta, and Deshaun Watson, who reunited with the Cleveland Browns 43rd overall. Right after Wilson, Baker Mayfield comes off the board, while Jayden Daniels is selected one pick later.

Rolling the dice on Daniels is better than Wilson. While Wilson could provide short-term value, the upside in having a rookie as talented as Daniels is worth the risk of the unknown.

Pittsburgh pays attention to its offensive line, selecting C Frank Ragnow with the 84th pick. A three-time Pro Bowler with the Detroit Lions, Ragnow has anchored a resurging Lions’ offense and team that nearly went to the Super Bowl a year ago. Though only 28 years old, there has been speculation about early retirement. Ragnow has denied contemplating it but has battled injuries in recent years.

Now without T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh finds a top pass rusher in the New York Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux in the fourth round, 109th overall. An up-and-coming pass rusher with an eye on breaking Watt’s sack record, he broke out for 11.5 sacks in 2023 after registering 4.5 as a rookie. Just 23 years old, he and Brian Burns could make one of the league’s elite duos for the real-life Giants. This is a solid pick.

If the Steelers can’t trade for a 49ers receiver in real life, they at least come away with one here. Deebo Samuel is their fifth-round pick at No. 148, a hybrid receiver/runner who would also fit well in Arthur Smith’s scheme. In 2023, he recorded 12 total touchdowns, seven receiving and five rushing. Age, wear, and tear are minor concerns, but he would become a top weapon in Pittsburgh’s offense.

Pittsburgh focuses on defense with the final two picks of this seven-round mock. Safety Xavier McKinney is the Steelers’ sixth-round pick at No. 173. He signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency and picked off three passes with the Giants in 2023. At 25 years old, he could be a cornerstone of the Steelers’ secondary. Finally, Cam Heyward returns along the d-line in the seventh and final round. No word if he receives a long-term extension in this mythical world.

To summarize, here are the Steelers’ seven picks.

Steelers Mock Draft

1. RB Christian McCaffrey

2. QB Russell Wilson

3. C Frank Ragnow

4. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

5. WR Deebo Samuel

6. S Xavier McKinney

7. DL Cam Heyward

Trying to evaluate the quality of the haul is difficult and, obviously, fruitless. It’s seven players of a 53-man roster, the mere framework and foundation of a team. It is a group that skews on the older side with McCaffrey, Wilson, Ragnow, Samuel, and Heyward. Youth infusion comes from Thiboadeux and McKinney but the long-term success of this team is in question.

If you’re wondering which Steelers were selected, here are their “new” places (hat tip to Ross McCorkle for finding them all).

Round 1: TJ Watt (No. 23)

Round 3: Justin Fields (No. 89)

Round 4: Alex Highsmith (No. 106), George Pickens (No. 112)

Round 6: Minkah Fitzpatrick (No. 168), Patrick Queen (No. 162)

Round 7: Keeanu Benton (No. 218)

Fitzpatrick’s fall to No. 168 is criminal, while Pickens feels like he’s on the board a little too long.

Does any of this matter? No. No, it does not. But it’s something fun (?) to think about in the dog days of summer until training camp mercifully arrives.