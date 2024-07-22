Steelers RB Jonathan Ward Changes Jersey Numbers

A digit switch for new Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jonathan Ward ahead of training camp. According to the roster on the team’s media site, Ward is now wearing No. 35. That’s a switch from the No. 48 he was previously sporting. The change isn’t shown as official on Steelers.com but it tends to lag behind.

The reason for the change is likely making room for LB Tyler Matakevich, signed late last week. Odds are good Matakevich will be assuming the No. 48. In his first stint with the Steelers from 2016-2019, he wore No. 44. But that number is currently held by undrafted free agent linebacker Julius Welschof.

While duplicate numbers are permitted in camp, two players on the same side of the ball can’t have the same digits. Evidently, Welschof isn’t changing his number.

Matakevich wore No. 44 with the Buffalo Bills, making this the first time he’ll wear a different number. However, it’s common for players to change jersey numbers at the end of the preseason and if he makes the roster, perhaps he’ll switch back. In college, he wore Nos 32, 58, and 8, the latter being the single-digit honor of “Temple tough” under then-head coach Matt Rhule.

Ward was signed out of veteran minicamp after participating on a tryout basis. Undrafted out of Central Michigan, he’s played for the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. In 2023, he appeared in seven games, recording 3 carries for 11 yards. Most of his work came on special teams, logging 90 snaps.

Ward is a well-rounded player who can run, catch and help on Danny Smith’s unit. His path to the 53-man roster will be tough but he could reasonably capture a practice squad spot. Ward will battle La’mical Perine and rookie Daijun Edwards for reps this summer.

Matakevich will provide special teams help as one of the NFL’s most experienced players on that unit. Since being drafted in 2016, only two players have logged more special teams snaps than him: Justin Bethel and teammate Miles Killebrew, who re-signed with the team on a two-year pact in free agency. Matakevich’s spot isn’t guaranteed and he’ll compete with Mark Robinson throughout training camp and the preseason. Cole Holcomb’s status still isn’t certain after suffering a severe knee injury last season.