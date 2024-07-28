Steelers ‘Big Net’ Of Kick Return Options Include Jaylen Warren

For NFL teams entering camp, they have a pretty good idea of their roster and their future. Where they’re strong, where they’re weak, the general feel and outlook of the season. But Mike Tomlin candidly admits he has no idea how kickoffs will function this season or even who the team will use back there besides the historically good Cordarrelle Patterson. But Patterson is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and the new rules require two deep return men. RB Jaylen Warren could fill that role.

Through the first three days of camp, Warren has practiced fielding kickoffs during the early portions of the team’s special teams period. Speaking to reporters Saturday, Tomlin said he’s one of several options.

“We’ve got all cards on the table in regards to that,” he said via the team’s YouTube channel. “I think we’re all stepping into somewhat uncharted territory and so it’s probably prudent to cast a big net in terms of personnel. Whether we’re talking about return people or blockers or coverage people. We’re just casting a big net, and I think that’s appropriate.”

While Pittsburgh has rotated in other players, Warren’s been the mainstay. His inclusion makes sense. If kick returns are now treated more like a run play, as has been theorized by NFL coaches and spring league ones who have first-hand experience, a bowling ball runner like Jaylen Warren could be an asset. His burst and break-tackle ability could lead to big plays.

Much of the team’s practice time has been dedicated to catching kicks off the hop. Because neither side can move until the ball hits the ground or is fielded, hangtime doesn’t provide a benefit. That could lead kickers to utilize line drives and squib kicks, something rarely seen on kickoffs in the past.

Other players receiving looks on kick returns include WR Roman Wilson and QB John Rhys Plumlee. Other than Patterson, the team lacks another player on their roster with true kick return experience, keeping Pittsburgh’s options wide open.

Punt Return Line: Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Quez Watkins, and QB John Rhys Plumlee. Kick Return Line: Jaylen Warren and Roman Wilson. Kick returns are low-liners being skipped to them on a hop. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 26, 2024

Through the first three days, the Steelers haven’t had a formal and full kickoff period. So far, their special teams sessions have been dedicated to punts and field goals, rotating in different elements and phases of the game each day. Soon enough, they’ll put together their kickoff units, and we’ll get a feel for who is covering, blocking, and returning. The irony of it is Warren’s passing comment started the offseason firestorm of speculation that QB Justin Fields could return kicks. In the end, it could be Warren back there as their best asset across Patterson. The only concern would be the additional wear and tear and fatigue of having Warren return a kick and then jump into the offense.