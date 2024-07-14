Steelers All-Time Rookie Records: Tackles

To get us through this quiet, uneventful time in the NFL calendar before Steelers training camp begins, this series will take a look at some Steelers’ all-time rookie season records. This installment: tackles.

The former Steeler who holds the rookie record for tackles, combined and solo, flashed greatness in his first season in Pittsburgh. He gave fans visions of becoming the next great Black and Gold linebacker in a rich history at the position. However, shortly after his rookie season, he became persona non grata in the Steel City. Of course, we are talking about none other than Devin Bush Jr.

The Steelers infamously traded up to the 10th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to select the Michigan linebacker. Bush was undersized at 5-11 but possessed elite athleticism and speed. That freakish athleticism enabled him to become an immediate starter and helped Bush pile up 109 tackles, setting the Steelers’ rookie record.

Bush was the first Steelers rookie to top 100 tackles in their inaugural season. He broke the previous record of 82 set by Kendrell Bell in 2001. As a side note, the NFL started recording combined tackles in 1978 and didn’t start recording solo tackles until 1994.

Bush came out of the gate flying, recording 11 total tackles in his first regular-season game against the Patriots, a 33-3 loss. His best game of the season came in the last regular-season game, recording 12 total tackles in a 28-10 loss to the Ravens. The Steelers finished 8-8 on the season as star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went down with a season-ending injury in the second week. However, the Steelers believed they had a stalwart in the middle of their defense for years to come.

Bush started the first five games of the following season in 2020 but suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 6 against the Browns. He appeared to be hesitant and never seemed to regain the explosiveness and nose for the ball that defined his rookie year. He had 70 tackles in 2021 and 81 in 2022. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, and he became a free agent, signing with Seattle in March 2023.

The Steelers took a lot of heat for trading up in the draft for Bush, as he was considered a first-round bust. In fact, they have struggled to find a consistent, reliable middle linebacker since they lost Ryan Shazier to a career-ending spinal injury in 2017.

In 2023, Elandon Roberts had a very solid year, but injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander again made the position a concern. Heading into this season, the Steelers have made a concerted effort to make the position one of strength. They signed free agent All-Pro Patrick Queen from the rival Ravens. They also drafted intriguing rookie linebacker Payton Wilson out of NC State in the third round.

Wilson is a tackling machine. Many analysts believe he would have been a first-round pick if not for a history of injuries. If Wilson can work his way into significant playing time, it will be interesting to see if he can challenge Bush’s record for tackles by a rookie.

For comparison, the most tackles in NFL history by a rookie was 136 by San Francisco linebacker Patrick Willis in 2007. The most tackles by any player in a season in NFL history is 214 by Hardy Nickerson from Tampa Bay in 1993. Nickerson was a fifth-round draft pick by the Steelers in 1987.

Here is the list of top-10 Steelers rookies in combined tackles:

*The NFL did not start keeping this stat until 1978