Steelers 2024 Training Camp Primer – Everything You Need To Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back. Put a lid on the offseason and pack up for training camp. Today, the Steelers will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, for their 2024 training camp. It’s been a busy offseason with many key changes to the team’s roster, most notably at quarterback.

This post will lay the foundation for everything you need to know about camp. As always, we’ll attend every public practice and provide daily written and audio reports.

Steelers Training Camp Schedule

For those able to attend a practice themselves, here is the Steelers’ 2024 camp schedule:

1. Thursday, July 25 (10:30 AM/EST)

2. Friday, July 26 (10:30 AM/EST)

3. Saturday, July 27 (1:55 PM/EST)

4. Sunday, July 28 (1:55 PM/EST)

5. Tuesday, July 30 (10:30 AM/EST – first padded practice)

6. Wednesday, July 31 (10:30 AM/EST)

7. Thursday, August 1 (10:30 AM/EST)

8. Friday, August 2 (7:00 PM/EST – Latrobe Memorial Stadium)

9. Saturday, August 3 (1:55 PM/EST)

10. Sunday, August 4 (1:55 PM/EST)

11. Tuesday, August 6 (10:30 AM/EST)

12. Wednesday, August 7 (10:30 AM/EST)

13. Thursday, August 8 (10:30 AM/EST)

14. Sunday, August 11 (2:55 PM/EST)

15. Monday, August 12 (10:30 AM/EST)

16. Wednesday, August 14 (10:30 AM/EST)

Pittsburgh will also host a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, August 15. It will come after the team breaks camp at Acrisure Stadium and is closed to the public.

Here are the dates and times of the Steelers’ three preseason games.

1. vs Houston Texans – August 9 (7:00 PM/EST)

2. vs Buffalo Bills – August 17 (7:00 PM/EST)

3. at Detroit Lions – August 24 (1:00 PM/EST)

Steelers Storylines

– Dave Bryan outlined key team storylines to watch at the beginning of camp. That includes Mike Tomlin’s press conference, Najee Harris’ first media session, and any players placed on PUP or NFI.

– There will also be an eye towards potential contract extensions for DL Cam Heyward, RB Najee Harris, and TE Pat Freiermuth. Of the three, Freiermuth seems most likely to get something done. We’ll see if any players hold-in to begin camp.

Camp Battles

– The biggest storylines of training camp will be its battles. Players fighting for a starting role or spot on the 53-man roster. Nationally, the fight between QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will take center stage, though it seems like Wilson would have to falter to concede to Fields completely.

– Pittsburgh’s first-round pick OT Troy Fautanu will presumably battle Dan Moore Jr. for the starting right tackle job. A college left tackle, Fautanu took his spring reps on the right side, and he’s expected to remain there for camp. Moore has been a left tackle for most of his career. How Pittsburgh divides up the snaps among its tackles will be notable.

– With CB Cam Sutton suspended for the first eight games, the slot corner competition is again wide open. Contenders include a mix of young players and veterans. Josiah Scott and Grayland Arnold have experience, while Beanie Bishop Jr. was the team’s top UDFA this April. Toss in Thomas Graham Jr., and this one is anybody’s game.

– Locally, most eyes will be on the No. 2 receiver fight. A true jump ball opposite Georg Pickens, Calvin Austin III might have the early leg up. But many veterans are competing in Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Scotty Miller. Further down the depth chart, Marquez Callaway and Dez Fitzpatrick will also push to stick. Fitzpatrick could capture a role on special teams.

– Special teams spots will also be up for grabs. Notably, the Steelers need to replace their starting gunners after losing CB James Pierre and WR Miles Boykin in the offseason. Along with Dez Fitzpatrick, CBs Darius Rush, and Cory Trice Jr., along with S Ryan Watts, could receive looks here.

Roster Predictions

– Dave Bryan’s pre-camp 53-man roster prediction includes seven defensive linemen, with DeMarvin Leal sticking on the team. He also has TE Rodney Williams making it over TE MyCole Pruitt.

– Alex Kozora’s roster prediction has S Ryan Watts making the 53 as the team’s fifth safety. He also has Fitzpatrick making the squad as the Steelers’ final wide receiver.

–Josh Carney’s prediction has OL Spencer Anderson making the team as its tenth offensive lineman. Defensively, he’s also including Grayland Arnold making the roster as the Steelers’ sixth cornerback.

Camp Sleepers

– OL Spencer Anderson will have a harder time making the 53 this year compared to a season ago. But he stuck on the roster for his rookie year, which is no small feat for a seventh-round pick. His versatility is a plus, though reports from the spring indicated he was primarily playing guard.

– WR Marquez Callaway once led the New Orleans Saints in receiving before falling off the radar in recent years. With size and speed and reuniting with college coach Zach Azzanni, Callaway could turn heads early this summer. He’s not talked about enough in the WR battle.

Camp Matchups

– NT Keeanu Benton and C Zach Frazier should have some exciting 1v1 matchups. Benton is the starting nose tackle, while Frazier is battling Nate Herbig for the starting center job.

– The marquee matchup should be WR George Pickens versus CB Joey Porter Jr. It produced fireworks and highlights last year. With Porter in his second year and Pickens making strides, the two should be even better in 2024.

– An underrated one is OT Broderick Jones against OLB Alex Highsmith. Jones should see plenty of first-team left tackle reps, something he didn’t see much of a year ago. This looks like an even matchup where either side could win on any given rep.

