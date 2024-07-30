Steelers 2024 Training Camp Injury Report – July 30 – Russell Wilson Returns, Roman Wilson Leaves On Cart

The big injury news of practice today was rookie WR Roman Wilson leaving practice on a cart after going down awkwardly on a jet sweep during seven shots. Wilson appeared to suffer a lower-body injury of some kind and didn’t return to practice. Mike Tomlin called it an ankle injury and said there was no further update, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“We had an injury today, Roman hurt his ankle on a tackle, so we’ll have more information regarding the length of his status in terms of how long he might be out,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com

Despite Mike Tomlin saying last week that the team expected QB Russell Wilson to take part in team drills this week. While the team was still cautious with him, potentially due to the rainy and wet conditions, he did take his first team reps of practice. It was just two reps, though, both handoffs. He also was a participant in some individual drills and the warm-up.

Wilson also took part in 7-on-7 drills.

Tomlin said he’s been slowing down Wilson’s progress, but the weather didn’t affect his reps.

“We’ll keep progressing with that throughout the week and moving forward, obviously with the mindset of no steps backward as we do so,” Tomlin said about Wilson’s status.

“I’m slowing down the progress,” he added.

TE Rodney Williams also remains out of practice with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. Tomlin said Williams is “chomping at the bit” to return to practice.

“Nothing new to mention with Rodney Williams, he’s still out with his shoulder, it’s probably days, but we’ll see, we’ll keep monitoring it. I know he’s chomping at the bit to get back into the fold,” Tomlin said.

Van Jefferson, who Kozora didn’t spot during Sunday’s practice, was a full participant today

DL Dean Lowry, who remains on Active/PUP along with LB Cole Holcomb, was in a hoodie watching practice today, per Kozora. RB Cordarelle Patterson also remains on the non-football injury list.

It was good that Russell Wilson was able to return, and hopefully, Roman Wilson’s injury isn’t serious. Even though he left on a cart, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a serious injury. It could just be a precaution and prevents Wilson from having to walk back on an injured ankle. We’ll likely find out more about his status in the coming days.