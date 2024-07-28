Steelers 2024 Training Camp Injury Report – July 28 – Rodney Williams, Russell Wilson Out

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson missed his fourth practice in a row with a calf injury, but he did go through a “mock game scenario” before practice, and he seems to be inching closer to his return. He did some straight drop-back passing in individual drills.

OG Isaac Seumalo returned to practice after a veteran rest day yesterday, giving Pittsburgh its full offensive line back practicing.

TE Rodney Williams missed practice with a shoulder injury, with Mike Tomlin calling it an AC joint injury in his press conference yesterday. Today, Tomlin said Williams suffered an AC sprain during his post-practice press conference via Steelers.com.

“Rodney Williams has an AC sprain, we’ll see how many days it takes for him to get back.”

Tomlin also said there “bumps and bruises associated with competition.”

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who got some light work yesterday, was working on the exercise bike as the team went through stretch lines, per Alex Kozora. Patterson remains on the non-football injury, while LB Cole Holcomb and DL Dean Lowry remain on the PUP list. Patterson seems to be ramping up a little bit, but there’s no timetable on his return.

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson on the exercise bike as Steelers go through stretch line. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 28, 2024

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Wilson will undergo another evaluation tomorrow, with the players having an off day. With the pads coming on Tuesday, it will be an important day to see if Wilson will be ready to go. Mike Tomlin said in his press conference today that he’s going to look to work Wilson into team periods on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, so it sounds as if he’ll be good for some level of participation.

Mike Tomlin said Russell Wilson’s participation increased today, and he expects to work the quarterback into some team periods when camp resumes after tomorrow’s off day — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 28, 2024

With the pads coming on, hopefully the Steelers can continue to remain relatively healthy. Williams’ shoulder injury has been the only one suffered during practice so far.