Steelers 2024 Training Camp Injury Report – July 26 – Russell Wilson Remains Out

Russell Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson missed the second straight day of practice with a calf injury. The injury, which Mike Tomlin categorized as day-to-day yesterday, didn’t get worse, but Tomlin told reporters that he wanted to prevent a minor thing from becoming major, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Tomlin said there’s no news surrounding Wilson, and he remains day-to-day via Steelers Live on Twitter.

Wilson told reporters after practice he could play if it was a game, but the team is just being cautious early in camp, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Cole Holcomb and Dean Lowry remain on the PUP list, while Cordarrelle Patterson remains on the NFI list. All three missed their second straight practice today.

DL Willington Previlon worked in team today after being limited yesterday, and Tomlin hasn’t noted any injury with him, so it’s safe to assume that all is good on that front.

Outside of Wilson, who got injured pushing a sled during the team’s conditioning test, the Steelers have been a fairly healthy bunch since arriving in Latrobe. Let’s hope that can continue.

