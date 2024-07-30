Steelers 2024 Training Camp First Padded Practice – What To Watch For

Strap on the pads, buckle that chin strap, football is officially back with the Pittsburgh Steelers first padded practice of training camp. After the NFL-mandated “ramp up” period and a Monday off day, the Steelers will be full-contact during Tuesday’s practice. Pads, a “live” run session as one of the few teams who tackle to the ground instead of “thud” stops, backs on ‘backers, o-line/d-line 1v1, and receiver/cornerback 1v1.

We’ll have a full and detailed report Tuesday afternoon. Until then, here’s what I’m looking for ahead of the practice.

Quarterback

– Of course, eyes will be on Russell Wilson. Mike Tomlin said he’ll work during the team periods though he did not specifically say it’ll occur Tuesday. Still, it’s a reasonable expectation to believe Wilson will participate in the team/11 on 11 periods to some degree during practice. We’ll monitor if he gets full reps or if he’s held out to some degree. Of course, we’ll focus on his performance and if there’s any rust after not going through a full practice with the team since the spring while most everyone else has four under their belt.

– Can Fields do the routine things routinely? His big arm, accuracy on his deep ball, and speed and mobility are all impressive. But he’s missed too many underneath throws and needs to improve his placement on short to intermediate routes. That’s the biggest area he has to clean up.

– Will there be any reps for UDFA John Rhys Plumlee? With Wilson held out, Plumlee saw a reasonable amount of third-team work. Now, he’s a fourth-stringer and heads up, there’s no fourth-team in practice. He could be frozen out of reps, though he should keep working in the team’s return line. It’s been a bumpy process with several muffed attempts, but it’s his best way to create additional value.

Running Back

– I’ve had little to say about the group because of the no-contact nature of practice. We’ll begin learning more today. Starting with – will the team hold Najee Harris out of the full contact period? Last year, they were ultra-careful with him and that could continue into this year. They need him and Jaylen Warren healthy, so we’ll see the extent of their reps.

– Behind them, and with Cordarrelle Patterson on NFI (he probably won’t be activated for at least another week or two), there’s a mess of backs fighting behind him for reps. La’Mical Perine, Dajiun Edwards, Jonathan Ward, and Aaron Shampklin. Who can begin separating themselves? Edwards is a tough customer to bring down, while Perine and Shampklin have some bulk. Ward is a versatile player with NFL experience.

– Backs on ‘backers will be a treat and we’ll learn a lot about those four above names. But Warren versus whoever will be the A-matchup. Hopefully he gets reps versus ILBs Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson.

Tight End

– A chance to evaluate their blocking. For Pat Freiermuth, have things improved? He’s gotta block to maximize his effectiveness in Arthur Smith’s system. But my eyes will be on Darnell Washington, who has mostly been utilized as a blocker throughout camp and hasn’t caught a pass in team period. He’s gotta bring it as a blocker.

They should also get some reps in backs on ‘backers, and we’ll see if there are any 1v1 receiving drills against linebackers and safeties.

Wide Receiver

– The battle continues. I haven’t seen a ton of separation in this No. 2 wide receiver battle but it’s still early. Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson initially joined George Pickens with the starters but Scotty Miller and rookie Roman Wilson increased their reps Sunday (I also didn’t spot Jefferson at practice – I’ll be watching for that).

Truthfully, I probably won’t watch and chart the 1v1s against the corners because backs on ‘backers take place at the same time, and that’s a can’t-miss event. But we’ll still get to watch the receivers go at it during the team period. Who can make plays now that the defense can better hit back? Lots of receivers look good without the pads early but fade throughout camp.

Can anyone at the back of the pack make a play? Duece Watts, Jacob Copeland, or Jaray Jenkins? It’s not exactly the most burning question of camp, but I’m always interested in noting these things. So far, Jenkins has gotten some reps, but all three have been quiet.

Offensive Line

=There is a lot to learn about trench play. Their evaluation starts now. Still, the first thing they have to clean up are all the unforced errors—too many pre-snap penalties and bad snaps. According to my charting, during the team period, there have been a whopping nine false starts. At least seven of them have been by the line. Here’s the list of shame.

Mason McCormick: 2

Darnell Washington: 1

James Daniels: 1

Broderick Jones: 1

Anderson Hardy: 1

Troy Fautanu: 1

Joey Fisher: 1

Unknown: 1

That’s gotta stop, or they’ll be taking more laps around the field.

– Beyond that, want to see the rookies. Mason McCormick, Troy Fautanu, and Zach Frazier are all plus run blockers, and hopefully, they will show it. In pass protection, I want to see Fautanu build his house and force pass rushers vertically. He could see a lot of Nick Herbig, an energetic and fun matchup. McCormick will have to look comfortable in his pass set, a concern I have about him coming out of college. And Frazier will have to be quick off the ball whether he’s facing Keeanu Benton or Montravius Adams, more likely to see the latter Tuesday since they’re second-team center and nose tackle.

– How about linemen trying to secure their spot? OT Dylan Cook and OG Spencer Anderson. Cook has a chance to make his mark and fight for a swing tackle role while Anderson is arguably the 10th lineman but more comfortable in his second year. I don’t want to completely discount Nate Herbig either, who has had a nice start to camp and certainly not handing the starting spot to Frazier. Plenty for us to take in here.

Defensive Line

– Third-year DeMarvin Leal is off to a nice start with better technique, conditioning, and explosiveness. But the pads coming on are the true tests. Can he beat blocks as a pass rusher? Has he found a go-to move? Or will he continue to be more athlete than technician? This is a huge week for him.

– Has Keeanu Benton added any other moves? His club/swim is high levels of Boston accent wicked good but I want to see if he can add a counter and second move to it. If so, look out. He could have a monster season.

– Will any backups stand out? Reps are hard to come by, though rest days for Cam Heyward and perhaps Larry Ogunjobi throughout the process will open up opportunities. Logan Lee is seeing some time and looked competent, but we’ll learn more. How about Jacob Slade, Willington Previlon, or Jonathan Marshall, the latter seemingly stuck as a fourth-string nose tackle? They won’t make the 53, but practice squad spots are up for grabs.

Outside Linebacker

– Nick Herbig is in his second year. Does he look like he’s taken a step? Herbig is off a fine and efficient rookie year and worked hard this offseason, flashing an inside spin Alex Highsmith has patented. Will he show it in 1v1s? Ditto with Jeremiah Moon, who beat TE MyCole Pruitt on such a move during the team period Sunday. Moon is big and long and strong but needs to become a more effective pass rusher.

– Kyron Johnson is off to a nice start but like everyone else, has to carry it over to “real” football. His slighter build has worked against him, but it gives him built-in leverage, and he shows a quick first step. I want to see how German UDFA rookie Julius Welschof looks. What tools does he have in his belt?

Inside Linebacker

– Payton Wilson in pads…grab your popcorn. Wilson’s impressed so far, showing his speed and range, but he can hit, too. He could give running backs fits in ‘backs on backers, and I’d expect his run defense to be solid. He’s a guy I expect to shine in every situation. Add in Elandon Roberts and Patrick Queen, who are made for these practices and strike fear in running backs trying to pick up their rush.

– Can Mark Robinson make some noise? He’s been pushed down the pecking order all offseason. He’s a guy who can thrive when the pads are on, and hitting’s permitted. Robinson has gotten a fair amount of second-team reps, but his spot doesn’t feel secure.

– I want to see more of Jacoby Windmon, the UDFA from Michigan State. My notes so far have been light, but a couple of good practices could allow him to see regular playing time.

Cornerback

– Should get some George Pickens-Joey Porter Jr. matchups after those two didn’t see each other much the first four days. The 1v1 session is when Pickens made his unreal camp grab last year. Though again, I’ll likely shift my attention to backs on ‘backers during this period of practice.

UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr. has gotten plenty of burn as a first-team slot corner. Can he make impact plays against the run? His college tape and demeanor say yes, but that’ll be an element we haven’t seen much of yet, given the padless nature. Josiah Scott’s release Monday evening is more good news for Bishop’s chances.

– Donte Jackson has been sticky in coverage and competitive on the football. Will that keep rolling along? The longer his strong play continues, the more confidence there will be in Pittsburgh having a good secondary.

– Big week for the young guys on the outside. Darius Rush and Kalon Barnes are working second-team and both have made plays. The lack of established depth here behind Porter and Jackson isn’t discussed enough and guys have to prove their worth and value.

– Can Cory Trice Jr. show up in a good way? It’s been quiet in play and reps and he can’t afford to lose ground.

Safety

-Frankly, there is not a ton to discuss here with an established group. Eyes will be on rookie Ryan Watts, switching from corner to safety. He’s worked as a dime backer in some sub-packages. He’s big and long and can hit. Let’s hope all that is on display. We’ll also check out Nate Meadors, fighting for a practice squad spot.

Special Teams

– Really hoping to see some kickoff work. I think today will finally be the day we get to see it on the field. Usually a session reporters gloss over, it’ll be one that has everyone’s attention to see who is used on the field.