Steelers 2024 Training Camp Diary: Day Five

Rain driving into and out of Latrobe today and a bit of rain and thunder during the very early portions of practice. But the biggest pops came on the field from the Pittsburgh Steelers putting on the pads for the first time this training camp. So let’s dive in.

Camp Notes (Day 5)

– Injury roundup. QB Russell Wilson donned a helmet for the first time this camp and was more active early in practice. He also worked and threw starter reps during the individual portion, at least, the drop back passing segment where his first throw (on air, no defense, to be clear) zipped over the middle to WR George Pickens. However, Wilson did very little during the read option and rollouts the other quarterbacks repped early on, occasionally jumping in late for a rep or two but not carrying out his fake like the others as he still nurses that calf. He did not jog with the rest of the team during the stretch line, hanging around QBs Coach Tom Arth instead.

Wilson took his first two reps during the team/11-on-11 portion of camp. Both came midway through the period, and both were handoffs with Wilson exiting after each rep. He also worked in 7 on 7. It was disappointing to not see him do more, though it was still more than what he did during Sunday’s practice. Tomlin said weather didn’t impact Wilson’s participation, though it’s worth noting rain is expected throughout the rest of the week.

TE Rodney Williams remains out with his AC joint/shoulder injury. WR Van Jefferson practiced in full after I failed to spot him Sunday.

During practice, the headline news was WR Roman Wilson going down with an injury. Post-practice, Mike Tomlin called it an ankle injury but didn’t have a timetable on how long he’ll be out, though I know when it happened. During Seven Shots, he took a jet run to the right. CB Anthony Averett wrapped and rolled Wilson to the ground along the sideline for the defensive stop during this live/full tackle period. From there, I lost sight of Wilson as I turned my attention to the rest of Seven Shots and immediately after, backs on ‘backers. From where Wilson went down, it’s near the corner of the end zone and hard to see from my line of sight. We’ll see what he’s doing (or not doing) tomorrow.

Also noticed DL Dean Lowry watching the team go through the stretch line today. Still on Active/PUP but he’s out there and hopefully will practice soon.

– Pittsburgh’s first moves of camp came today. They released CB Josiah Scott and WR Marquez Callaway, two vets who will try to latch on elsewhere. The team brought in TE Matt Sokol and CB Kyler McMichael. Sokol will wear No. 49 and McMichael No. 42. Both practiced in full, jumping in right away for team period. Sokol met TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts down on the field and tried to jump on the moving train as quickly as possible. He dipped his head next to Arthur Smith giving the play call to the quarterbacks during the warmup period, even when Sokol wasn’t part of the rep.

– Despite a steady rain at Saint Vincent College before practice began, Payton Wilson was out on the field about an hour before practice kicked off going through his pre-practice routine. Also, for the reader who (jokingly, I know) asked the other day. He ties his right shoe first. Then his left.

– Even before the first practice horn, the field is busy. Tight ends on the sled, wide receivers on the chute, quarterbacks working on footwork, o-line going through drills. There’s not much standing around and chilling once cleats meet grass.

– Defensive linemen Jacob Slade and Logan Lee might’ve become good friends. They’re always on the field together at the beginning of practice.

– In the initial warmups of quarterback/center exchange work, Nate Herbig snapped to Justin Fields, Zach Frazier snapped to Russell Wilson, Ryan McCollum to Kyle Allen, and Spencer Anderson to John Rhys Plumlee.

– O-line combinations were the same. No change or updates coming off the off day.

– One note on Russell Wilson. His cadence is loud. Can audibly here it more than the other three quarterbacks.

– In the punt return line: WRs Quez Watkins, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and Scotty Miller along with QB John Rhys Plumlee. In the kick return line: RBs Jaylen Warren, Jonathan Ward, and Daijun Edwards and WR Roman Wilson (this came before his injury). Pickens eventually moved over from the punt to kickoff line.

– For the first time, the punt returners participated in the “PR challenge.” Catching and holding onto as many footballs as possible, the Pro Bowl event Miles Killebrew won last year. Here are the results with Calvin Austin III the winner.

Calvin Austin III: 5 (couldn’t get an arm free for the sixth one)

Quez Watkins: 4 (fifth ball hit the others and bounced out)

John Rhys Plumlee: 3 (fourth one off his right hand)

Scotty Miller: 2 (dropped the third, the sun had just come out and he was fighting it)

– During stretch line, Mike Tomlin made his way over to talk and joke with the Steelers’ three specialists for a moment. Tomlin, by the way, was back in his black hoodie and black long pants, his traditional camp attire.

– In individual drills, a throw for Justin Fields intended for Connor Heyward over the middle hit off a coach who couldn’t get out of the way. Turns out there is defense even in the “on air” sessions.

– During one special teams period, WR George Pickens worked on routes and caught passes, the only receiver participating with all the QBs. WRs Coach Zach Azzanni provided instruction.

– For the first time this camp, Danny Smith and special teams worked on kickoffs/kick returns. Still pieced together, focusing on the front-line blockers as they worked on their technique. While we need to wait to see the whole unit together, a list of names out there on the blocking unit: OLB Kyron Johnson, S Miles Killebrew, OLB Nick Herbig, ILB Mark Robinson, ILB Payton Wilson, ILB Tyler Matakevich, and CB Thomas Graham Jr.

LS Christian Kuntz and K Matthew Wright were the stand-in “returns” in the landing zone, though there were no kickoffs. They were there as window dressing, not actually involved in the drill.

Smith was focused on teaching two techniques. A “drop” and “slide” technique. From what I could gather, the “drop” technique has the front-line blockers turn out and pivot five yards the moment they can move before squaring up. Emphasis on being explosive initially to gain space between defenders who are just 5-10 yards away.

“Get off the damn ball! Now I’ve got some separation!” Smith said to the group he was instructing.

The slide technique seemed to be a quick shuffle and turn, not getting 5 yards of depth before squaring up and in position to block.

Smith was having the group work on both, telling the players he needs to figure out who can “drop” and who can “slide.” Meaning, each player has their own technique based on what they’re most comfortable with.

“I gotta figure out who can do which,” he said.

They went through a dozen-plus reps working on both before the period ended. Smith was overall happy with the job his players did.

First Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Mike Tomlin gathered the entire team before breaking things down and letting the period get started. Live tackling session in full pads. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith the outside linebackers. Justin Fields in at quarterback, offense in 12 personnel.

Gun run to RB Najee Harris off right guard and he’s in the end zone, plowing and churning over the goal line and popping out the other side into LB Patrick Queen. Queen carries him a bit until Harris gathers his feet midway into the end zone.

2. 13 personnel. Justin Fields under center, takes a short drop, and throws a fade to George Pickens toward the back right corner. Working on CB Joey Porter Jr., the pass is well thrown, and Pickens makes a Pickens-like one-handed snag with his right hand as the ball floats to his outside shoulder, securing the ball. A great catch that he makes look routine. Touchdown.

3. Jaylen Warren sidecar left. 11 personnel. Warren carry right side but he’s stuffed at the 1-yard line. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. and SS DeShon Elliott two of several in on the stop.

4. D-line of DeMarvin Leal-Montravius Adams-Isaiahh Loudermilk. Nick Herbig and Jeremiah Moon the outside linebackers. Jack Colletto in at FB with Pittsburgh in 21 personnel. Najee Harris handoff left side. He bounces down to a gap off-tackle and easily makes his way into the end zone untouched. Good read and good push up front.

Slight bobble on the exchange from Nate Herbig to Justin Fields here but Fields made the handoff cleanly.

5. Kyle Allen steps in at QB. 11 personnel. RB Jonathan Ward gets the carry right side. Nice tackle by S Damontae Kazee to wrap, squeeze, and drive, the first one on contact before being joined by several teammates. Stop short of the goal line. Kazee is amped about making the stop.

6. Allen under center. Colletto in at fullback. Jet run to Roman Wilson right side. LCB Anthony Averett makes a great tackle in open grass to stop Wilson short of the goal line, probably for no gain. Secured him and wrapped/rolled him to the ground. Totally clean tackle but this is where Wilson got hurt. Assume his ankle was twisted up here.

7. Offense and defense tied at 3. Justin Fields comes back in to determine the winner (“who’s gonna eat good,” as Mike Tomlin says). Troy Fautanu comes in as the first-team RT with Dan Moore Jr. on the left. Fields on a read option, keeping the ball to the right. Throws up a peace/dueces sign to a defender (who isn’t allowed to tackle him, in fairness) but I give designed QB runs to the offense here. So the offense wins, 4-3.

Backs on ‘Backers

– Highlight of training camp and the first of two times they’ll run it in camp (Friday Night Lights the other). Play-by-play of each rep.

1. OLB Alex Highsmith’s swim move inside over TE Darnell Washington fails. Washington gets under his pads and controls the block.

2. They go again. Highsmith uses his – you guessed it – inside spin to beat Washington to the inside.

3. Najee Harris and LB Elandon Roberts collide, Roberts disengaging late but it’s a good showing by Harris.

4. They go again. Harris sticks on contacts and puts Roberts in the ground by the end of the rep.

5. OLB Nick Herbig swims past TE MyCole Pruitt along the edge.

6. Herbig tries an inside spin counter after his initial rush is unsuccessful. Late win but Pruitt held his own.

7. Jaylen Warren shines, standing up Patrick Queen easily. Queen tried a little hesitation move and didn’t have full speed/power on his bull.

8. They go again. Good jolt by Queen into Warren and they both end up on the ground by the rep’s end.

9. Pat Freiermuth with pretty rep to seal and steer OLB Jeremiah Moon upfield. “Yeah, Pat!” someone calls out. Then Freiermuth starts to leave the group to walk over where the WRs/DBs are going 1v1. He’s called back by everyone – his day in the drill isn’t done and he jogs his way back as Alex Highsmith motions him to rejoin the group. Funny moment.

10. Before Freiermuth can get back, LB Mark Robinson and FB Jack Colletto jump in. Robinson is trying to rip through the edge, but Colletto keeps his feet moving as Robinson works the arc around the world, never fully getting past. Good effort by both, but giving the win to Colletto.

11. Freiermuth and Moon are ready to go again. Better for Moon, who bull rushes Freiermuth and gets under his chest and past him for the win. Now, Freiermuth can go to the next drill, walking off alongside OC Arthur Smith as Smith goes over some pointers on hand placement. Smith was a tight ends coach for years before becoming an OC/head coach.

12. Moon gets another rep, swimming over and beating Najee Harris.

13. Harris sticks to Moon well initially, who clubs him late.

14. LB Payton Wilson’s first rep. His power/spin combination doesn’t work on RB Aaron Shampklin and the two go to the ground.

15. They go again. Shampklin wins even more convincingly, staying low and square against Wilson’s bull. A great rep and the running backs go crazy for him while taunting Wilson some. Wilson, a little pissed, gives a shove to Shampklin in the chest at the very end.

16. OLB David Perales’ cross chop wide against TE Darnell Washington fails, Washington using his size and length to seal.

17. Good battle between RB Jonathan Ward and LB Tyler Murray, Murray going with power to push Ward back but Ward stays on his feet.

18. New TE Matt Sokol seals rookie UDFA EDGE Julius Welschof upfield.

19. Late swipe by Murray beats RB La’Mical Perine.

20. TE MyCole Pruitt locks out OLB Kyron Johnson’s rush.

21. Washington does well to stay square to Nick Herbig.

22. Herbig saves face, ripping past Washington for the win.

23. Wilson spins late against Daijun Edwards but Wilson ends up falling to the ground.

24. Kyron Johnson rips through MyCole Pruitt late in the rep.

25. Najee Harris stays square with good posture against Elandon Roberts’ rush, who tries a late spin.

26. Nice bull from Roberts here to get through Harris to win the rep.

27. Payton Wilson again using the spin on Jaylen Warren. He’s able to gain the edge and Warren slips off, though he works hard to recover and takes a good angle to regain contact. Probably give Wilson the win here but like the fight from Warren.

28. One final rep, Wilson versus Warren. BIG pop and collision as Wilson goes straight power. Warren digs his cleats in and stands him up. Wilson and Warren jaw a little before Wilson extends his hand to slap him high-five. Fun fight but Warren gets the win and praise from teammates.

Second Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Line of scrimmage on the offense’s 23. “Stay on your feet,” Mike Tomlin implores the group. This is not a live/tackling period. Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi the DT pairing. Donte Jackson and Joey Porter Jr. at corner with Beanie Bishop in the slot. 11 personnel.

Play-fake, tunnel screen to WR George Pickens left side. Porter is all over it, wrapping around him before letting go in this thud/non-tackle session. Call it a loss of 1.

2. Elandon Roberts and Patrick Queen the ILBs. T.J. Watt the LDE. Whistle and the offense re-huddles though no one is running laps. Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III on the outside with George Pickens in the slot. 11 personnel. Fields drops to the sidearm and makes a nice throw to Pickens over the middle for 5, SS DeShon Elliott on the tag.

3. Ball on the offense’s 21. First team o-line of Moore-Seumalo-Herbig-Daniels-Jones. Fields under center. 21 personnel with Jack Colletto at fullback. Play-action and Fields hits Van Jefferson on the left sideline for a gain of 23 yards against Porter.

4. 12 personnel. Montravius Adams in at nose tackle. More play-action, the focus of this period and the reason why Tomlin wants everyone to stay on their feet. Live tackling sessions are dedicated to the run periods. Fields hits RB Jaylen Warren in the right flat for about 6. Nick Herbig flies in with a big and high hit, Warren staying on his feet as Herbig recoils and somersaults backwards out of bounds. Elliott tags Warren to wind the play down.

5. DeMarvin Leal and Montravius Adams the DTs. 12 personnel. Kyle Allen in at QB. Mark Robinson and Payton Wilson the ILB pairing. Allen boots out to his right and wants Quez Watkins to the right flat. CB Grayland Arnold does a great job to undercut the route and wrestle the ball away for the interception, his first and second by the defense of camp. Donte Jackson had the first Sunday.

6. Empty set, 11 personnel. Aaron Shampklin motioning across right to left. Swing pass to his side but the corner closes quickly. Shampklin slips and falls to a knee before getting back up. I’ll make this a no gain.

7. 11 personnel. Breiden Fehoko and Isaiahh Loudermilk the DT pairing. Anthony Averett and Darius Rush the outside corners. Allen has WR Scotty Miller open, aided by Averett slipping as Miller makes his break into the middle, but Allen’s throw is behind and incomplete.

8. D-line trio of Logan Lee at LDE, Breiden Fehoko at NT, and Isaiahh Loudermilk at RDE. 13 personnel. Pat Freiermuth split wide left. Lee gets pressure on Allen, who simply throws the ball away with nothing available to him after scanning the field for several seconds.

9. 11 personnel. John Rhys Plumlee in at QB. Jacob Slade and Willington Previlon the DT pairing with Thomas Graham Jr. and Kyler McMichael at corner. Ryan Watts and Miles Killebrew the safety duo, Beanie Bishop Jr. slot corner. Matt Sokol in at tight end for the offense, going in motion.

Screen left. Perine makes a nice one-handed snag, and we’ll give him a gain of 15.

10. David Perales and Julius Welschof the OLB pairing. Plumlee looks for WR Jacob Copeland to the right but floating to his right, his feet aren’t set and the ball is well short. Still, Copeland didn’t look super engaged to make a play for the ball.

Third Team Period (11 on 11)

1. “Yes, it’s live,” Mike Tomlin yells out, indicating this is the full tackle/run session. Normally, it’s the second team period but they’re switching things up here.

Ball on the offense’s 45. Fields in at QB, Jack Colletto at FB. 21 personnel. Najee Harris runs into the back of a blocker up through the hole, stumbling back a bit, but it’s still a healthy 5-yard gain. Loudermilk helped make the stop. Harris in live tackling drills is something that didn’t happen much last year.

2. O-line of Moore-Seumalo-Herbig-Daniels-Jones. 11 personnel. Harris in at RB, Darnell Washington the tight end aligned Y-off. Read option and Fields keeps it, tearing down the left sideline for a gain of 20. Damontae Kazee has the angle and escorts him out of bounds.

3. Ball on the defense’s 45. 13 personnel. Van Jefferson the lone receiver. Jaylen Warren carry right side. Alex Highsmith with good backside pursuit while Nick Herbig makes the play on the frontside, tackling him for no gain. Looks like a half day for T.J. Watt, who dressed and worked in team but not every period and got some rest.

4. David Perales and Jeremiah Moon at OLB, Perales playing “up” with Herbig getting first-team work. Fields under center out of 11 personnel. Warren carry up the middle. DeMarvin Leal becomes his parachute, grabbing the back of his jersey and helping to pull him down. Gain of 2.

5. Kyle Allen comes in, working under center. 12 personnel, MyCole Pruitt and Darnell Washington the tight ends. Stretch run to Jonathan Ward, who gets about 3. S Nate Meadors and others in on the stop, a whole host of defenders around the ball.

6. Darius Rush and Anthony Averett the CBs. 21 personnel. Kyle Allen in at QB. Play-fake, Allen hitting WR Dez Fitzpatrick on a skinny post, open as the defense cheats up. Gain of 17 until Payton Wilson runs him down from behind, nailing Fitzpatrick hard as he slowed down and tried to juke out a downfield defender.

7. Russell Wilson’s first rep in team period. Handoff to RB Aaron Shampklin, who gains 3. Wilson bows out and goes to the sideline immediately after.

8. 11 personnel. Kyle Allen replaces Wilson. Play-action. Allen flushed right. Tries to hit Scotty Miller on a crosser left to right but the pass is slightly off target and incomplete. Anthony Averett covering.

9. John Rhys Plumlee in at QB. 21 personnel. La’Mical Perine carry left side. Nice job by rookie ILB Jacoby Windmon to make the tackle for a loss of 3. Three Steelers defenders, including Windmon and Welschof, converged to drop him.

10. 12 personnel. Pistol. Perine again carry right side but Welshof is free and makes the TFL, loss of 4.

– OL/DL (1v1)

– Taking place during 7v7 so I didn’t watch Russell Wilson throw during his most extensive work of camp. Had my eyes focused on the trenches in the middle field.

1. Alex Highsmith quick off the ball and forces LT Dan Moore Jr. to try to match him. Highsmith gains a step, but Moore recovers and works hard to seal him.

2. Highsmith back to his tried and true inside spin but Moore is ready for it, sitting in his stance and easily mirroring. Remember these drills can sometimes be about working on moves or trying new ones, though the latter obviously doesn’t apply here to Highsmith.

3. DT Cam Heyward with a long-arm stab to OG Isaac Seumalo, who hangs on.

4. They go again. Heyward back to power and it has more success pushing Seumalo back.

5. Nate Herbig mirrors Keeanu Benton’s swim and spin attempts.

6. Good hand fight by Herbig but Benton rips through him late.

7. James Daniels seals Larry Ogunjobi.

8. They go again. Aggressive “on-body” set from Daniels, who stones Ogunjobi before he can get going. The two get tied up and Ogunjobi appeared to grab Daniels’ hand as he finally got past and pulled Daniels to the ground. But he literally was grabbing his hand as the two jockeyed mid-rep.

9. I spent so much time writing down notes on the above rep that I missed the first one between RT Troy Fautanu and T.J. Watt. Kicking myself. But they went again. Here, Fautanu stayed square and won the rep.

10. One more rep (I assume Watt one the first because if they go three times, it’s usually to settle a tie). Watt tries to club Fautanu, but he handles it well and I have him winning both reps I saw and charted.

11. OT Dylan Cook mirrors Jeremiah Moon’s rush.

12. They go again and Cook handles the spin from Moon, who has been testing and showing the move a lot in camp.

13. Late push/pull from DE Isaiahh Loudermilk works to beat OG Mason McCormick.

14. Loudermilk can’t rip through McCormick here.

15. Tiebreaker. McCormick does well to anchor against Loudermilk’s bull rush.

16. Great bull rush from Montravius Adams, who uprights Zach Frazier and knocks him off-balance.

17. They go again. Adams swims over and past Frazier.

18. DeMarvin Leal against Spencer Anderson and I truthfully can’t read what I wrote.

19. They go again. Leal quick off the ball but Anderson seals Leal’s rip attempt.

20. Leal on a bull but I’m not sure of the outcome here, unfortunately.

21. Nick Herbig’s cross chop easily beats RT Anderson Hardy around the edge.

22. David Perales beats LT Devery Hamilton around the edge.

23. Perales loses his balance at the top of the arc as he and Hamilton end up on the ground.

24. DT Willington Previlon can’t rip through OG Tyler Beach.

25. Good hand fight from Beach against Previlon.

26. Breiden Fehoko leverages and gets under Ryan McCollum, who stalls it out late.

27. Power to rip move from Fehoko beats McCollum.

28. NT Jonathan Marshall gets a rep. His club fails against OG Joey Fisher.

29. OLB Kyron Johnson gets under OT Troy Fautanu.

30. Nick Herbig beats Fautanu to the inside.

31. Johnston tries to stab Fautanu, who might’ve stopped his feet as Johnson threatens inside but Fautanu stayed in front.

Fourth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 23. Justin Fields in at quarterback, 11 personnel. Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, and Quez Watkins trips left. Throw over the middle and TE Darnell Washington has his first catch during the team period, a crosser right to left with a step on LB Patrick Queen. Gain of 17. No tackling but it was a good play from quarterback and tight end.

2. Fields under center, 13 personnel. Van Jefferson the lone WR. RB Jaylen Warren carry for 1, Elandon Roberts filling his lane and bouncing Warren down a gap.

3. 12 personnel. Russell Wilson in at QB for his second team rep. Pistol formation. Najee Harris right side for 2.

4. Ball on the offense’s 30. Montravius Adams and DeMarvin Leal the DTs against Pittsburgh’s 11 personnel. Fields back in and in pistol. Grayland Arnold the slot corner. Fields complete to WR Dez Fitzpatrick for 11.

5. Montravius Adams and Jonathan Marshall the DTs. Jeremiah Moon and David Perales the OLBs. Kyle Allen in at QB, 11 personnel. Anthony Averett and Darius Rush the outside corners with Grayland Arnold over slot. Jonathan Ward carry left side for 15 yards. WR Van Jefferson threw a key block to give Ward the outside edge along the left sideline. TE Pat Freiermuth jogs down and high-fives him after the rep ends.

6. 11 personnel. Allen play-action. Hits Fitzpatrick for 14 yards against Arnold.

7. Julius Welschof and Kyron Johnson the OLBs. Logan Lee and Willington Previlon the DL. Cory Trice Jr. and Thomas Graham Jr. on the outside at corner with Cam Sutton over slot. 11 personnel. Good blocking up front and Perine has a hole for at least 9. Logan Lee got sealed off by his blocker, not sure who it was washing him down.

8. 21 personnel. RB Aaron Shampklin muscles ahead to the 50 for a gain of 5. ILB Jacoby Windmon nearly got the backfield stop but was a tick late shooting through. That ends practice.

– Post-practice, Russell Wilson continued to throw and spent time working with TE Connor Heyward.

– Elsewhere, Isaac Seumalo and Breiden Fehoko worked on pass sets/get-offs together while TE Matt Sokol made sure to soak up extra reps following his first day with the team.

Camp Summary (TL;DR)

– Overall, the defense won the day in the live/run period. They controlled the line of scrimmage and tackled well. But in backs on ‘backers, I give the edge to the offense. Backs and tight ends stepped up.

– The best offensive players in backs on ‘backers were TE Darnell Washington, RB Jaylen Warren, and RB Aaron Shampklin. Defensively, there were no obvious standouts but I’ll mention OLB Nick Herbig and OLB Jeremiah Moon.

– Thought Payton Wilson would do better here. He was too reliant on finesse and his spin move.

– Going through my notes, a nice day for QB Justin Fields. In fact, I’ll say it was Fields’ best day. Smart with the ball and made downfield throws. Consistency we’re looking for was there. Liked his accuracy and how efficiently the pass game worked when he was in there. He didn’t hit the home run ball but the performance was still better than his first four.

– On the other end, a weaker practice for QB Kyle Allen. I’ll call it his worst. Late on throws with misses over the middle and threw the only pick of the day.

– Troy Fautanu held up in 1v1s. Zach Frazier needs to work on his anchor against power.

– Much cleaner practice for the offense. No false starts. No laps.

– CB Grayland Arnold has made plays on the ball the last two practices. Breakup on Sunday, interception today.

– Don’t have Daijun Edwards getting a carry in team today. Disappointing. Wanted to see him in the live period. He may have gotten reps but not a carry. He seems to currently be the last man on the RB depth chart.

– Good day for TE Darnell Washington. Overall, did well in backs on ‘backers and had his first catch of team period. He’s picking things up the last two sessions.

– Still seeing little separation in the WR battle. With Roman Wilson sidelined, there really haven’t been many standout moments. Bit more action from Dez Fitzpatrick today after an ugly drop and tougher practice Sunday.

Saint Vincent Snapshot

The tight ends going through pre-practice drills as the rain came down, including the newly signed No. 49. Matt Sokol.

