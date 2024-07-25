Steelers 2024 Training Camp Day One: What To Watch For

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back. It’s Day One of the team’s 2024 training camp. A morning edition with weekday practices now starting at 10:30 AM instead of the afternoon. That will mean our daily reports and Steelers training camp recap should be posted earlier than years past.

But before we recap the day, we gotta preview it first. While we’ll obviously be watching everything that takes place at camp today and the next 15 practices, here’s some things I’ll especially be looking for to kick the year off.

– Off the top, this practice is closer to an OTA session than it is a physical and intense camp practice. The NFL mandates a “ramp up” period of the first four days and the team won’t be in pads until next Tuesday.

Like I do at the beginning of every training camp, my initial few days are to get to know the team and lay of the land. Who is aligning where, are they running first, second, third team, any questions over positions (will Ryan Watts play any corner? Will he be more FS or SS?), and setting the foundation to identify changes when the team shakes up the depth chart throughout the summer.

Quarterback

– We should have a good feeling on the pecking order: Russell Wilson-Justin Fields-Kyle Allen-John Rhys Plumlee. Will Plumlee get any reps or will he get the Chris Oladokun treatment? Wilson probably receives some rest in camp but probably later on this summer, freezing Plumlee out initially. Will Plumlee work at any other position? Kick returner, coverage guy, wide receiver?

– Can Wilson and Fields get the ball out quicker? Evaluating their play in camp is still difficult knowing quarterbacks can’t get hit but we can sense the rhythm of their throws. How much does OC Arthur Smith put them under center and/or roll them out? And will the Steelers show any specialty packages with Fields? If we see them, they’ll most likely come during 7 shots at the goal line.

Running Back

– Without pads and an OTA feel, we’re not going to get much of an evaluation out of the position until next Tuesday. Still, off the top, who much will Najee Harris practice? He seems resigned to playing out the final year of his rookie deal so “holding in” won’t create much leverage for a new deal, though it would decrease his risk of injury. My guess is he’ll practice but be kept in bubble wrap when the pads start popping, similar to last season. In the 2023 camp, he was tackled probably once the whole time.

– Will we se a Pony backfield with Harris and Jaylen Warren on the field at the same time? Odds are we will. But it’s an annual camp storyline that’s rarely been used in regular season action. Still, without a true No. 2 receiver, leaning on the backfield talent would be wise.

– What does the pecking order behind them look like? With Cordarrelle Patterson beginning on NFI due to a hamstring injury, there will be increased opportunities for rookie Daijun Edwards and veterans Jonathan Ward and La’Mical Perine. Edwards is a feisty player and possible camp sleeper while Ward brings good all-around value.

– Who, if anyone, works at fullback? Jack Colletto has been a popular sleeper name this offseason. What about Connor Heyward or MyCole Pruitt? And how many snaps do we get from the position under Arthur Smith, who has generally used the position throughout his coordinating and head coach career.

Wide Receiver

– Plenty to take in here. The No. 2 battle is a jumbled up mess of names. It seems like Calvin Austin III has an edge heading into camp but we’ll note who the receiver opposite Pickens in the first two-receiver set is as a starting point. Still, expect this group to mix and match.

– While it’ll be a long process and no winner will be declared out of the gate, who starts off on the right foot? Receivers should shine in this environment. Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, and Austin are twitchy route runners who should create space and flash. Quez Watkins has speed and could blow by a backup corner. Ditto with Marquez Callaway, who might have the advantage of experience and NFL success versus a backup like say, Kalon Barnes.

Tight End

– How many multi-tight end groupings do we see under Smith? I’m guessing a lot. And how much more are they targeted in the passing game?

– Darnell Washington is entering an important sophomore season. While he received a fair amount of jump ball action last summer, which didn’t carry over to the regular season, we’ll see if he gets those types of looks to start off 2024. And while it’ll be tough to gauge out of the gate, he’ll need to make strides as a blocker. Washington must become a top-end blocking tight end.

Offensive Line

– So much to watch here. Chiefly, the offensive tackle pecking order. Does Broderick Jones flip-flop between left and right tackle? Does Dan Moore Jr. get lots of work on the right side? Will Troy Fautanu work first or second team or a bit of both?

Dylan Cook is an intriguing second-year player who needs to pick up where he left off last camp. He played tackle and a bit of guard last year. We’ll see if he works at both, though with a healthy and full group, the team might not move guys around to start.

– Speaking of which, is Spencer Anderson only a guard? Last year, he logged camp reps at all five spots. Reporting in the spring suggesting he was exclusively playing guard. It’d be a little disappointing if he was stuck in one spot all summer, though injuries could always open the door to push him to different spots.

– Will veteran Nate Herbig or rookie Zach Frazier work with the 1’s to begin practice? Herbig may get the vet nod but Frazier seems likely to take the spot sooner than later. Besides those two, who works third-team center? Probably Ryan McCollum but we’ll see if Anderson or Mason McCormick get a look or at least snap on the side. The more you can do, the better for those young guys.

– Will anyone at the bottom of the depth chart spark? I have my eyes on the ultra-athletic Anderson Hardy.

Defensive Line

– What is Cam Heyward’s participation level? Given his age and contract status (it was interesting not to hear from the team’s captain yesterday), we’ll keep an eye on it. Though to be clear, it’s not like Heyward needs these reps, especially the first couple days or relatively tame action.

– Who will reap the reward of Dean Lowry’s snaps? He’s on Active/PUP to begin the year. That, along with Heyward, must be the why the team is so heavy along the defensive line. Jonathan Marshall could use the reps. It could lead to more opportunity for rookie Logan Lee, too.

– It’s make-or-break for DeMarvin Leal. Spring reports have been encouraging but this is where he’s gotta put it in action. Use his hands better, work off blocks, take his athleticism into something meaningful as a football player. And can Isaiahh Loudermilk show any amount of pass rush juice?

Outside Linebacker

– Nick Herbig should have a more prominent role in Year No. 2. It’ll be fun to see what’s new in his toolbox as a sophomore. Jeremiah Moon is a lump of clay as a young player. He’s big and strong but has to refine his pass rush arsenal. David Perales is also in his second year and dropped 15 pounds in the offseason. He’ll try to do better than make the practice squad this time around.

Inside Linebacker

– Even with Cole Holcomb on Active/PUP, there’s a bunch of names here. Of course, we’ll get eyes on Patrick Queen in a Steelers’ uniform. But my eyes will be glued to rookie Payton Wilson, who I think will have a great camp. He fell because of long-term health concerns. Right now? He’s healthy. And should look like the first round talent that is his ceiling.

– How many reps does Mark Robinson get and does he seem more sure of himself in his third season? He needs to earn the coaching staff’s trust. With seven healthy ILBs, who becomes odd man out? UDFA Jacoby Windmon or Reserve/Futures contract Tyler Murray?

Cornerback

– First thought here is slot corner. How many reps does Cam Sutton get? Mike Tomlin made clear his looming eight-game suspension won’t impact his summer reps. Assuming he logs time, it’s doubtful the team will get everyone in the mix reps every single day. So who gets it at the top? Josiah Scott? Highly touted rookie Beanie Bishop Jr.? Someone else?

Keep in mind Duke Dawson got first-team slot corner reps last year. He didn’t end there. Understand they’ll rotate through a lot of names.

– While slot corner dominates the conversation, the backup battles on the outside are key. Cory Trice Jr. is trying to bounce back after tearing his ACL a little more than 1 year ago. Darius Rush is looking to stick after a bumpy rookie year, the Steelers being his third team. Hopefully stability has done him some good. Don’t forget about veteran Anthony Averett, either.

Safety

– A little less to discuss here. There’s only six safeties and four of them have fairly defined roles. We’ll see if Damontae Kazee is the sixth defensive back or not but he probably will be. Eyes will be on Ryan Watts for his transition to safety and comfort.

Special Teams

– More to note here than usual even if K Chris Boswell and P Cameron Johnston are locks. The team rotates special teams aspects each day but if they punt, we’ll look to get hangtimes on Johnston. It’s been the one sore spot of his career.

– In the past kickoffs, felt like a formality and unappealing period. With the rule changes this year, there’s plenty to discuss. Who are the kick returners in the “landing zone?” With Patterson not practicing, there will be two other faces back there. Who will they be? And will there be any “funky” players on the return or coverage units? Any defensive linemen or offensive linemen? Will the returns have a puller or some other wrinkle?

– Finally, can’t forget about the gunner battle. Two spots up for grabs with James Pierre and Miles Boykin in other cities. Ryan Watts, Dez Fitzpatrick, Cory Trice Jr., and Darius Rush should be among the names in the mix.