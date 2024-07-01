Steelers 2024 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review – Offensive Tackle

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, it was weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then, at almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. We expect to see significant competition in Latrobe, so it would be a good time to pause and take stock. Where are the most significant position battles, and who are the participants?

Position: Offensive Tackle

Total Positional Figure: 7

Additions: 1

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Dan Moore Jr.: Going into his fourth season, Dan Moore Jr. is trying to hold down the left tackle job. More recently, reporters are beginning to shift to the idea that Broderick Jones is locked in on the left side, Moore now competing on the right side of the Steelers’ offensive line.

Broderick Jones: The Steelers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, Jones is likely to move into his intended role this year. He started most of last season at right tackle after practicing little there. With a full offseason, he can develop into a very good left tackle.

Dylan Cook: Last year’s ninth lineman, Dylan Cook can potentially compete for the swing tackle job. If Troy Fautanu can earn a starting role, Cook can help make Moore expendable. The Steelers would still need, or at least want another tackle though.

Tyler Beach: The Steelers only signed Beach in January. While he can also kick inside to guard, he is primarily a tackle.

Anderson Hardy: A similar story here, except Hardy didn’t sign with the Steelers until after the season. Both he and Beach previously worked out for the team before earning a contract.

Devery Hamilton: Hamilton participated in the same workout as Beach, and likewise didn’t sign until later. He also has some position flexibility, but all of these players are in the same boat. At best, until proven otherwise, they are probably vying for a spot on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Players Added:

Troy Fautanu: The Steelers used their 2024 first-round pick on Troy Fautanu, whom they view as a tackle. He has primarily played on the left side, but they are working him hard on the right, hoping he can crack the starting lineup.

Players Lost:

Kellen Diesch: Diesch spent time with the Steelers on the practice squad last season. They waived him following rookie minicamp after signing CB Anthony Averett, who tried out.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

The unspoken name here is Spencer Anderson, whom the Steelers reportedly moved to guard. He is a tackle-capable player, however, so he can factor back in here at any time. And let’s be real here, we all know what the storyline is here: whether Dan Moore Jr. or Troy Fautanu starts.

If Fautanu can take over the job, there is a simpler path for Broderick Jones to lock in on the left side. It also potentially opens the door moving Moore via trade if the right offer comes along. But the Steelers would have to be very comfortable with Dylan Cook in that role, and they would likely move Spencer Anderson back to tackle again, too.