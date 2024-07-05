Steelers 2024 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review – Inside Linebacker

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, it was weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then, at almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. We expect to see significant competition in Latrobe, so it would be a good time to pause and take stock. Where are the most significant position battles, and who are the participants?

Position: Outside Linebacker

Total Positional Figure: 6

Additions: 1

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Patrick Queen: The Steelers ponied up to improve their inside linebacker room after completely turning it over a year ago. They gave Patrick Queen a three-year, $41 million contract, the largest for a free agent in team history. That tells you exactly what they expect him to be as both a dominant player and team leader.

Elandon Roberts: Elandon Roberts will gladly smack you around if you give him the chance. The Steelers gave him that chance last year once injuries mounted, and he should start this season. At least, he will begin the year as the starter, but he will have a couple challengers.

Cole Holcomb: Cole Holcomb is one of those challengers, and really, his challenge is health. He was the Steelers’ every-down linebacker in 2023 but suffered a severe knee injury. The team has been cryptic about his potential timeline for return, but he could start the year on PUP.

Mark Robinson: Now in his third season, Mark Robinson is running out of time. At least, in terms of emerging as a defensive mainstay. To his credit, he carved out a role for himself on special teams last year, but the Steelers keep looking in other directions defensively.

Tyler Murray: The Steelers toyed with using Murray, a former college free agent, last year when injuries mounted. They never did. He has yet to make his NFL debut, but he’s still here, so there’s still a chance.

Players Added:

Payton Wilson: Many analysts labeled the Steelers landing Payton Wilson in the third round the steal of the draft. A winner of multiple prestigious college football awards last year, many feared for his long-term durability. Reportedly, much of the league felt his knee is in such bad shape that he won’t see a second contract. The Steelers disagreed, and they believe he can be a star. But they don’t need him to be in order to be a successful pick. It sounds like he will have a sub-package role to begin his career, but he may well start one day. Maybe even by the end of his rookie season.

Players Lost: N/A

Notes and Camp Outlook:

There is a lot to see here in comparison to most other position groups, from top to bottom. Of course Steelers fans want to see Patrick Queen fly around in a Steelers uniform. We know he will be on the field for virtually every snap, but can he transform the defense?

Beyond that, we will want to monitor any progress from Cole Holcomb, and Payton Wilson is going to be a big story. The Steelers will probably give Elandon Roberts a lot of rest, which should afford Wilson plenty of quality reps.