Steelers 2024 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review – Defensive End

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, it was weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then, at almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. We expect to see significant competition in Latrobe, so it would be a good time to pause and take stock. Where are the most significant position battles, and who are the participants?

Position: Defensive End

Total Positional Figure: 8

Additions: 2

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Cameron Heyward: At 35 years old and coming off injury, Cameron Heyward is raring to go. He wants to prove himself all over again, and if the Steelers don’t give him an extension, he will only have more to play for. And at this rate, I don’t see him getting an extension. But I do see him playing well as long as he stays healthy—sorry not sorry.

Larry Ogunjobi: Nobody is expecting Larry Ogunjobi to suddenly come into his own at this point. He just is who he is, a mid-level starter on the Steelers’ defensive line. He should be more, but he is not—at least, he has not been in Pittsburgh.

DeMarvin Leal: Now in his third season, DeMarvin Leal is fighting for his job. A former third-round pick, he has the tools to play the game, but the Steelers have not gotten his best. Reports indicate he is showing much more professionalism this year, perhaps an awareness of the stakes.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: Isaiahh Loudermilk has fought for and won a roster spot in each of his first three seasons. Arguably, he has gotten marginally better for the Steelers over that time, but has he run out of margins? It might be time to turn the page.

Dean Lowry: It is notable that the Steelers signed Dean Lowry, a very experienced veteran defensive end. Put simply, it says how little they believe in Leal and Loudermilk as the future of the position. It also says they haven’t even proven themselves as quality depth.

Jacob Slade: Good old Jacob Slade, we don’t even know who he is. A 2023 college free agent, he only signed with the Steelers as a Reserve/Future player after the season.

Players Added:

Logan Lee: A rookie sixth-round pick, Logan Lee joins the parade of late-round defensive linemen the Steelers like to add on nearly an annual basis. So far, they have not hit on any in quite a while—perhaps as far back as Brett Keisel. That is unless you really like Leterrius Walton. Isaiah Buggs…uh…nevermind.

Willington Previlon: The New Jersey native, the Rutgers graduate, Willington Previlon has a name fit for Princeton. But he has not played a snap since coming out of college in 2020, so I will reserve my enthusiasm.

Players Lost: N/A

Note and Camp Outlook:

The front line is fortified here with Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. The question is who remains as depth, and how many, as well. Dean Lowry, a free agent signing, likely has an easy in, but do the Steelers keep one or two more? They have to keep Keeanu Benton and another nose tackle, so that’s already five defensive linemen.

That leaves DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Logan Lee, Jacob Slade, and Willington Previlon battling for as few as just one roster spot. They can coax the Steelers into keeping two, but I’m not betting on it—the losers can sign to the practice squad.