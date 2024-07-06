Steelers 2024 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review – Cornerback

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, it was weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then, at almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. We expect to see significant competition in Latrobe, so it would be a good time to pause and take stock. Where are the most significant position battles, and who are the participants?

Position: Cornerback

Total Positional Figure: 12

Additions: 6

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Joey Porter Jr.: Can Joey Porter Jr. become a true lockdown cornerback? The Steelers seem to believe so, and he has the talent. He still has room to grow and needs to show more ball skills, but he has Pro Bowl potential.

Donte Jackson: The Steelers sent Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for Donte Jackson. One hopes that means he’s a more than serviceable starter, beyond the Steelers merely believing he is. They have liked him for years since he came out of LSU, and now they have him. He seems to embrace this as a career refresher after wallowing in a bad market on bad teams.

Cory Trice Jr.: A seventh-round pick a year ago, Trice has many fans but not enough healthy knees. He tore his ACL in training camp last year, but he looks like he’ll be a full go for Latrobe.

Darius Rush: Rush is on his third team since entering the league as a 2023 fifth-round pick. The Steelers picked him up during the season, and he played briefly, but then they put him on the bench. Now, with a full offseason, he hopes to push for at least a dime role.

Kalon Barnes: A former wide receiver, Kalon Barnes has been with six different teams in his relatively brief career. The Steelers had him on their practice squad briefly last year but retained him after the season.

Josiah Scott: Scott is the most experienced slot option the Steelers have, which isn’t saying much. At least he was before they signed Cameron Sutton, but they may need him while Sutton is serving a suspension.

Thomas Graham Jr.: A former sixth-round pick, Graham didn’t play last year. He has 149 career defensive snaps to his name and signed as a Reserve/Future signing in January.

Players Added:

Cameron Sutton: Cameron Sutton is only here because he allegedly beat his girlfriend, choking and biting her. His arrest led to the Detroit Lions releasing him, and the Steelers eventually brought him back. On the field, he should prove a significant upgrade in the slot with the potential to back up outside, too.

Ryan Watts: The Steelers drafted Watts in the sixth round, but they may already be moving him to safety. We’ll see where he plays during training camp, but he worked in the back during the spring.

Anthony Averett: A veteran mainly with the Baltimore Ravens, Averett tried out during the Steelers’ rookie minicamp. He has dealt with injuries that have derailed his career, but he hopes to latch on as a depth player.

Beanie Bishop Jr.: A rookie college free agent, Bishop has the most hype I’ve seen in a while for a player like him. An undersized slot defender, many envision him as a quicker Mike Hilton with coverage skills. Let’s hope the hype train pulls into the station with a full cargo load.

Grayland Arnold: A veteran of some seasons with light defensive experience, Arnold is primarily a slot option. While he only has limited tape, he could vie for the Steelers’ dime role.

Players Lost:

Luq Barcoo: I remember when people were talking about Barcoo as one of the reasons the Steelers had cornerback depth before the draft. I wish people would remember just how many young players don’t make it because we go through this annually.

Note and Camp Outlook:

This is a stockpiled position group, but the Steelers have to determine how good it is. The top three appear set with Porter, Jackson, and Sutton, but who emerges behind them? Are Trice or Rush the real deal, or are they just…tall?

There is a lot to determine, principally for depth. The caveat is Sutton’s likely suspension, which means the Steelers will need a temporary slot. Bishop will receive a lot of attention in training camp, but Scott may be the preferred option as a more experienced veteran.

But you have to look at veterans like Averett and Arnold, too. And what will the Steelers do with Watts? Will they leave him at safety? We’re mostly talking about fringe players here, but those can prove worthwhile.