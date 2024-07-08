Sports Radio Host Predicts Under For Steelers’ Projected Win Total: ‘Worst Year That Tomlin’s Ever Had’

While many analysts agree that the Pittsburgh Steelers have improved their team from a season ago, not everybody shares that opinion. While it seems unlikely that there is a quarterback controversy for Week 1, the presence of Justin Fields behind Russell Wilson on the depth chart could create some issues later in the season. That, along with the Steelers’ tough 2024 schedule, are reasons enough for some to write off the team’s chances of being successful this year.

Radio Host Danny Parkins filled in for Colin Cowherd on FS1’s The Herd on Monday and went through some notable over/under win totals for the 2024 season. He confidently took the under at 8.5 for the Steelers.

“Everyone knows Mike Tomlin has never had a losing record. That’s gonna change this year,” Parkins said. “I don’t think the quarterback for 2025 is actually on Pittsburgh right now. Russell Wilson, way too conservative at the end of his time in Denver. Justin Fields, I do radio in Chicago, watched every snap this guy took. Unbelievable guy, unbelievable athlete. Doesn’t get to the second and third and fourth progression.

“That’s gonna lead to dysfunction. That’s gonna lead to them experimenting with things. They’re gonna be moving pieces around. I think it’s gonna be the worst year that Tomlin’s ever had in Pittsburgh. That’s an under team for sure.”

He is strong in his convictions, but he didn’t mention any counterpoints to his argument. While the 2025 QB situation isn’t figured out, Wilson and Fields are an upgrade over Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky. Matt Canada was, statistically speaking, one of the worst offensive coordinators in the league over the last three seasons, and he was replaced by Arthur Smith. Some people are down on Smith given his unsuccessful tenure as the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach, but he had a great stint as the Tennessee Titans’ OC in 2019 and 2020.

And then there’s the defense. This is the unit that has been asked to carry the team for the last few seasons, and it is in the best position to actually be able to do that in 2024. There are questions about depth at a few positions, but the starting 11 is in the best shape it has been in years. The inside linebacker received a lot of youth and talent this offseason. There is a strong safety who will help free up Minkah Fitzpatrick to play in his natural spot as a playmaking center fielder. The corner position is better than a season ago with more speed, and Cam Sutton should be an upgrade in the slot.

The schedule will be difficult, and the future of the team beyond 2024 is unclear, but I would be surprised if this was the year that Tomlin had his first losing season. If he was able to pull it off with a younger Mason Rudolph and UDFA Duck Hodges at quarterback when Ben Roethlisberger was injured, then he can pull it off with a former Super Bowl-winning QB in Russell Wilson.

Still, I must acknowledge that there are a ton of variables at play here, and it could be another up-and-down season that the Steelers seem to have every season. A misstep here or there could put the Steelers behind the eight ball with this difficult schedule. I would take the over on that 8.5 win total for the Steelers.