Spencer Anderson, Mason McCormick Get First-Team Reps With Isaac Seumalo Sitting Out Of Practice

The offensive line is a crowded room with a lot of high draft picks now invested in the unit. That makes it more difficult for the undrafted or late-round picks to earn a spot on the roster. That would include 2023 seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson.

He is entrenched in a competition to be one of the last offensive linemen on the roster. The Steelers typically keep eight or nine offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster. Isaac Seumalo, Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, James Daniels, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick should all be virtual locks to make the cut. Nate Herbig and Dan Moore Jr. should be pretty safe as well. That leaves one spot for OT Dylan Cook and Anderson to compete for, in theory.

Anderson has a big opportunity here on the third day of training camp practice. Seumalo is sitting out, and Anderson has stepped in as the first-team guard in his place, per our Alex Kozora on X. Seumalo’s status is currently unknown, but there is a chance this is just a veteran rest day. We should learn more after practice when head coach Mike Tomlin addresses the media.

2nd team line remains same. Cook-McCormick-Frazier-Anderson-Fautanu. So Anderson double dipping reps. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 27, 2024

Not only is Anderson working with the first team at Seumalo’s left guard spot, but he is also working second-team reps at right guard. This is a good sign for his chances of sticking around on the roster.

In college, Anderson started games at tackle, guard, and center. He initially seemed to be getting more work at tackle with the Steelers but told the media during spring practices that he is now focused on being a full-time guard.

Starting RG James Daniels is entering the final year of his deal, and Isaac Seumalo is on the wrong side of 30 with two years remaining on his contract. If a guy like Anderson can stick around the roster long enough, he has a real opportunity to start for the Steelers in the future.

McCormick was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His roster spot is pretty safe, but he is Anderson’s biggest competition to be the top backup at guard. The Steelers are testing that out today while Seumalo sits out as McCormick subbed in ahead of Anderson later in practice with the first-team offense, per TribLive’s Chris Adamski on X.

Mason McCormick getting 1st-team reps for the 1st time Anyone on their bingo card have him over Fautanu and Frazier as the rookie to get the 1st shot with the 1s (Yes this is in part because of Seumalo sitting out; but McCormick rotated in ahead of Spencer Anderson for a set) — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2024

There is a chance that McCormick and Anderson could be the guards of the future once Daniels and Seumalo are off the roster in a year or two, so it will be fun to track their progress at camp when they are thrown into the mix with the first-team offense.