Spectator Sport: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ‘Cheering Like The Fans’ When He Hands Off To Derrick Henry

With Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson no longer has to be the focal point of the Baltimore Ravens’ running game. Arguably more than any other quarterback in history, Jackson has carried an undue percentage of their rushing efforts over the course of his career. But the Ravens believe Henry can finally be the true workhorse running back he has never had.

“I just get the ball and [say], ‘Go, big guy, go.’ I’m cheering like the fans”, Jackson said of playing with Henry earlier this offseason, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. A perennial Pro Bowler when healthy, Henry, for many fans, defines the running game in this era. And he marks a potentially significant upgrade for Jackson’s Ravens.

Since 2018, Derrick Henry has averaged 1,378 yards per season for 13.3 touchdowns on 291 carries. That is factoring in his missing half of the 2021 season due to injury. Even in the last two years, he has rushed for 2,705 combined yards and 25 touchdowns. While he “only” rushed for 1,167 yards last season, he found the end zone 12 times.

Since the Ravens drafted Jackson in 2018, they have recorded three 1,000-yard rushing seasons—two by Jackson. The only exception was Mark Ingram in 2019, rushing for 1,018 yards with ten touchdowns. Only J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have each recorded one season of no more than 810 yards.

In contrast, Derrick Henry has five 1,000-yard seasons in the same span. He also rushed for 937 yards in just eight games in 2021, his season cut short by injury. While he is now 30, he has exhibited no other indications of durability issues.

The Ravens believe Henry’s presence in the backfield will prevent defenses from making them one-dimensional. That’s what the Kansas City Chiefs managed to do last year in the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens attempted just 16 rushes, including eight by Jackson, in the 17-10 loss.

In contrast, Derrick Henry has 732 career rushing yards in seven postseason games, with four touchdowns. Unfortunately for him, he hasn’t seen one since 2021, and he really wasn’t even healthy. The Ravens did limit him to 40 yards on 18 attempts in 2020. The year before, however, he rushed for 195 yards against them.

That is the kind of weapon the Ravens want to give Jackson—someone he can just sit back and watch. They believe Henry gives them that player, the final piece of the puzzle that will put the offense over the top.

The biggest question is really how much Henry has left in the tank. He has over 2,000 carries under his belt already, plus another 156 in postseason play. That’s a lot of wear and tear. On top of that, the Ravens are rebuilding their offensive line with three new starters this year. They are still trying to figure out who will play where, and even having the best running quarterback in the NFL won’t completely mitigate blocking weaknesses.