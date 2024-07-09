Second-Year Offensive Breakout ‘Doesn’t Appear Likely’ For TE Darnell Washington, Beat Writer Believes

Now in a tight-end-friendly offense under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, things are looking up for the group of players at the position for the Pittsburgh Steelers, particularly fourth-year tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Throughout the offseason, Freiermuth has been highlighted as a likely breakout player in 2024 due to the utilization and opportunities that should be ahead for him this season in Smith’s scheme. There’s a general excitement there when it comes to Freiermuth.

That excitement is there for second-year tight end Darnell Washington, too. He served primarily as a blocking tight end as a rookie and had some success but was largely non-existent in the passing game despite having success in college at Georgia as a receiving option.

For The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, banking on a second-year breakout for Washington in Smith’s offense isn’t wise. In fact, Kaboly believes that a potential second-year breakout for Washington appears unlikely.

“Washington is what he is — a tremendous blocker who isn’t going to wow you with his hands or speed,” Kaboly writes regarding Washington in a piece for The Athletic. “That’s OK because others can handle that, but if you are thinking year No. 2 is going to be an offensive breakout for Washington, that doesn’t appear likely.”

If Washington is going to have that second-year breakout, he needs to see more snaps.

Washington played 511 snaps offensively last season, which was just under 48%. That number should increase in 2024 with Smith now calling the plays.

That, in turn, could lead to more production from Washington as a receiver. While there are concerns about his knees and his abilities as a receiver in the NFL, Washington should have more opportunities as a pass catcher in 2024 to alleviate some of those concerns.

But leading up to the 2024 season there are real concerns about Washington as a receiver, even in that tight end-friendly offense. Washington had just 10 targets in the passing game last season, finishing with seven receptions for 61 yards, though four of his receptions went for first downs.

Seeing 57% of his receptions go for first downs is encouraging, but it’s such a small sample size overall. The Steelers simply didn’t utilize him as a passing game weapon the way the Georgia Bulldogs did, instead tying him to the end of the line of scrimmage as that blocking tight end.

He has great size and moved well in testing coming out of college, but that seemingly disappeared once he was in the NFL. He still projects as a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties though due to his size.

Washington is a huge human being, one who blew people away with his size and athleticism coming out of college. Though he plays more like an extra offensive lineman and has that mentality of being a sixth offensive lineman, there is untapped potential in Washington as a receiver.

Kaboly doesn’t see that second-year breakout happening as a receiving weapon in Smith’s scheme. Time will tell, though. He should have the opportunities in front of him.