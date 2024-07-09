Analyst Thinks Teams Will Target Steelers Slot Corner Weakness: ‘That’s The Matchup I’m Trying To Exploit’

Entering this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers had numerous holes they needed to fill on their roster. At times, it seemed like they wouldn’t have the resources to make a sufficient number of changes, but they managed to solve almost every problem. They improved at quarterback, infused the offensive line with youth, upgraded at linebacker, and even got themselves a new punter. However, the one problem they didn’t solve was cornerback. More specifically, slot corner. It seemed like the Steelers found their solution when they signed Cam Sutton, but with him now being suspended for the first eight games of the season, that problem is staring them right in the face again.

One analyst believes that it could be the Steelers’ Achilles’ heel for the first half of the season.

Sam Acho played linebacker in the NFL from 2011 to 2019, and now he serves as an analyst on ESPN. On a recent episode of NFL Live, the panel broke down how the Sutton suspension could impact the Steelers. Acho believes that it could be the number one weakness that their opponents could look to exploit, pointing out how even relatively unknown names could play like stars against whoever is playing in the slot for the Steelers.

“I expect every team that they play in those first eight games to try and exploit this weakness. I think about guys like Rondale Moore, who plays slot for the Atlanta Falcons. That’s Week 1,” Acho said. “He’s gonna have an opportunity to go against not Cam Sutton, but a backup. I think about even rookies, guys like Ladd McConkey who was a second-round pick to the Chargers. They play earlier in the season. These are names that you don’t know yet, but all of a sudden, if you get a chance to expose a backup or somebody who’s third-string, that’s when you get your name on the map.

“Guys like him, Marvin Mims, Josh Downs, who had nearly 1,000 yards last year. If I’m any of those teams that play the Steelers early in the season, that’s the matchup that I’m trying to exploit.”

Acho hits the nail on the head. Every offensive coordinator the Steelers are playing in the first eight weeks is thinking the same thing. No matter who their slot receiver is, he will get a ton of looks against the Steelers. Their options behind Sutton aren’t proven names, but maybe one of them can step up. Against a truly great and proven slot receiver, though? The results more than likely won’t be great for the Steelers.

The team likely anticipated Sutton getting suspended for his actions. They got him cut from the Detroit Lions, so it was fair to assume the NFL would take action as well. Perhaps they can look at some of the veterans still in free agency that could help them weather the coming storm, but Mike Tomlin and company may have to get creative to not get abused by opposing offenses. Luckily, the rest of their defense is sound, so as long as everyone else does their part, losing Sutton should be much more bearable.

Steelers fans aren’t strangers to random wide receivers playing like Randy Moss against Pittsburgh, though. Looking at you, Travis Fulgham. If some random slot receiver with ten career catches suddenly had 100 receiving yards against the Steelers, don’t be surprised.

If there really is no solution, then the Steelers should just focus on not letting the other pieces on offense beat them. One receiver having an incredible game isn’t ideal, but it isn’t often that one player can win a game single-handedly. The slot corner question will surely be answered during training camp, but until then, offenses will be licking their chops when they see Pittsburgh in the first half of their schedule.