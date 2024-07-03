Ryan Shazier ‘Definitely’ Buys Real QB Competition In Pittsburgh: ‘They Both Looked Really Good’

Everything up to this point has pretty heavily suggested that Russell Wilson, who entered spring practices with “pole position” over Justin Fields, has the inside track to earn the starting job. There are plenty of reporters who have all but dismissed the notion that a true competition is even taking place after Wilson reportedly received the majority of the QB1 reps at OTAs and minicamp.

Former Steelers LB Ryan Shazier was helping at the Steelers’ practices on multiple occasions throughout the spring, and got an up-close look at the team in a practice setting. He appeared on FS1’s The Carton Show today and felt pretty strongly that there is an actual competition between Wilson and Fields.

“I was actually at camp and I definitely feel like there’s a quarterback competition,” Shazier said after Craig Carton completely dismissed the idea while framing the question. “All I’m saying is, when I was at practice, I seen a quarterback competition. They both looked really good. It was nice to see some deep balls going down the air, and I think this is a real competition”

This is a unique perspective as Shazier was very close to the team throughout the spring practices. Reporters may be present and able to see much of what goes on during those practices, but Shazier was helping the team run drills, and would have been talking to and hearing things from coaches without the cameras and microphones present.

Shazier was pressed even further on the subject by Carton after he made it clear that he thinks there’s a real competition. Even if there is a “competition” taking place, Carton asked if he thinks Wilson will come out on top.

“Honestly, it’s a competition. You just never know,” Shazier said.

If you look at the facts and the incentives that the Steelers have to get the best possible look at Fields while he is under contract, it would make a lot more sense to hold a true competition. Even if Wilson has the inside track, why would you not give Fields a fair shake? He is a decade younger than Wilson and offers more long-term upside by default because of it.

The Steelers have a solid foundation on their roster at several positions. The youth movement is here on the offensive line, and the defense now has promising young players in Patrick Queen, Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton, Payton Wilson, and others. None of that will matter if the organization is perpetually trying to figure out their quarterback situation for the next several years.

Mike Tomlin said that Fields would be allowed to compete when “appropriate” back when he announced pole position for Wilson. Spring practices weren’t the best setting to start the true competition if indeed they intend on having one. Arthur Smith said the competition would “heat up” at training camp. Maybe there ends up being more to this competition in training camp than most anticipate at the moment. We only have to wait a few weeks now to find out.