Russell Wilson’s Ability To Find ‘Fountain Of Youth’ Named Steelers’ Biggest Question

Earlier this offseason, Russell Wilson said he’s found the ‘fountain of youth’ with the Steelers. Ahead of training camp, whether or not that’s true is Pittsburgh’s biggest question, Mark Kaboly wrote in an article for The Athletic.

“Wilson turns 36 in November and you can pretty much count on one hand how many quarterbacks that age have won championships. Wilson said at the end of offseason workouts that he found the fountain of youth. He looks the part and works harder than anybody but can that be translated onto the field,” Kaboly writes.

He added that Wilson doesn’t need to play at the level that he did when he won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, but he still needs to be a significant upgrade at quarterback for the Steelers to have a chance to compete for a playoff spot.

Wilson has had success playing in an offense that relies on the run game, and with a defense bordering on elite on the other side of the ball, Wilson needs to take care of the football first and foremost. His ability to throw the ball deep and take the top off of the defense should also be a plus, especially with George Pickens at receiver.

But at 35, there’s no guarantee Wilson will be good, especially coming off two seasons where he wasn’t at his best with the Denver Broncos. If Wilson struggles, the Steelers could struggle, and that’s the worst-case scenario in a season that’s pretty pivotal given their lack of recent postseason success.

Arthur Smith’s offense could also help Wilson this season, especially with the emphasis on the ground game. Wilson and Smith reportedly had a productive meeting, talking for hours when Wilson came in to visit as a free agent, and his success turning around Ryan Tannehill’s career provides some hope that Wilson can see a resurgence in Pittsburgh this season under Smith.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this offense looks, as years of forgettable play and unforgettable (for the wrong reasons) play-calling has made it hard to get too excited for Pittsburgh’s offense. But with the personnel changes, a former Super Bowl winner at quarterback and a running game that could be one of the best in the league, things should be a lot better. But if the offense gets off to a slow start out of the gate, it could be a death sentence for Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes, especially with their end-of-season schedule, which is why it’ll be paramount for them to click early.