Russell Wilson Thinks Connor Heyward Can Be ‘Dark Horse Player’ For Steelers Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith likes to use his tight ends, and behind Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward could wind up playing a bigger role as the No. 2 pass-catching tight end. During report day for Steelers’ training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., QB Russell Wilson spoke highly of Heyward, and said he believes Heyward could be a “dark horse” and is a “tremendous football player.”

“I think a dark horse player, one of the most talented guys who can play any sport, is Connor Heyward. I just watched him hang out with us in San Diego and throw with him. All the back shoulders we try to push to him and catch him on, he can do it all, man. I just think that guy’s a tremendous football player,” Wilson said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

Heyward nearly doubled his receptions from his rookie season, going from 12 receptions for 151 yards to 23 receptions for 167 yards. With Pat Freiermuth dealing with injuries last season, Heyward was thrust into a bigger role, playing 403 offensive snaps. That number could increase this year if Pittsburgh uses more multiple tight end sets, although Darnell Washington remains in the picture and has the edge as a blocker.

It’s a good sign that Heyward is developing a rapport with Wilson, though. If he becomes someone that Wilson trusts, then it wouldn’t be a surprise for Heyward to get on the field more throughout the season. He was part of the contingent of Steelers players who worked out with Wilson in San Diego, which seemingly helped them develop a relationship. Even though Washington is a better blocker, Heyward has shown more as a receiver, which could help him get on the field.

The Steelers didn’t employ a true fullback on their roster last season, and while Jack Colletto is in camp with the team this summer, it’s a role that Heyward could play, too, if needed. Smith has liked using a fullback in his offense, and expanding and being able to play the position in an h-back-type role could help Heyward get more snaps and become a more effective piece of the offense.

If Heyward continues to impress Wilson in training camp, he could carve out a role early in the season and look to continue improving his numbers year to year. If the Steelers can get Heyward to be a consistent contributor, that will be a win for the organization that took a chance on him as Cameron’s little brother in the sixth round in 2022.

It could be a big year for Pittsburgh’s tight end room under Smith, and Heyward could be a guy who does even more than we’re expecting, with training camp practices set to get underway tomorrow.