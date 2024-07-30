Russell Wilson Happy To Help Justin Fields: ‘I’ve Always Tried To Be A Mentor To Him’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen more of Justin Fields as the starting quarterback than they were probably expecting to start training camp. Although they probably have high hopes for Fields, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that Russell Wilson is the Steelers’ starter. However, with Wilson dealing with a minor calf injury, Fields has most of the starting reps. It seems Wilson isn’t upset or worries about losing his job, explaining that he’s been happy to mentor Fields.

In a recent interview posted on YouTube by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Wilson was asked how he’s been bonding with Fields so far.

“More than anything else, we’ve known each other for some years now and I’ve always tried to be a mentor in some way to him,” Wilson said. “We’ve always texted, called, whatever it may be in the past. Same thing now. I believe that when you give as much knowledge that I have, or experience, it comes back in return for you in the long run. We’re a team. We’re always trying to work to get better together.”

It sounds like this won’t be the first time that Fields has received advice from Wilson. The two have often been compared due to their similar size and play styles, and that’s been the case even more since they became teammates. Fields was thrown into a rough situation with the Chicago Bears when he entered the league, and now with the Steelers, he’s hoping to rebuild his value. With Wilson around to help guide him, that should be much easier.

It’s also been evident not just through his words, but also his actions that Wilson is committed to helping mentor Fields and the rest of the team. Throughout the entire offseason, he was seen working closely with his new teammates. Whereas most veteran quarterbacks would be upset by having a younger player looking over their shoulder, Wilson seems to be taking it in stride, accepting the responsibility.

Out of everyone on the team, no one is more experienced than Wilson. For years, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, even helping the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl. Even though he’s only on a one-year deal, Wilson had been forthcoming with all his knowledge. His leadership has been praised by everyone in the building, and his actions constantly reflect his words.

We’ll see if that positive attitude changes during the season if things aren’t going well. For now, Wilson has been the ultimate pro. The Steelers’ offense is young and inexperienced, so having him on the team, even if he can’t fully practice yet, has probably made a world of difference. Since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers have been searching for their leader on offense. At least for this year, Wilson seems to be taking up that mantle.