Russell Wilson Deemed AFC QB Under The Most Pressure This Year: ‘Legacy Is On The Line’

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, and their fans are starting to become agitated over this lack of success. No longer does it feel acceptable for the Steelers to simply finish with a winning record and immediately get bulldozed in the playoffs.

The standard is winning Super Bowls, and the Steelers haven’t been close to that for the past few years. However, for as much pressure as they are under, it seems one of their players could face even more scrutiny this year if he doesn’t perform well, at least if one major outlet is to be believed.

Russell Wilson may have a Super Bowl victory to his name, but that may not be enough to keep his career alive. After a rough two-year stint with the Denver Broncos, Wilson’s career is in jeopardy. His deal with the Steelers could be his last if he doesn’t improve upon his play in Denver. Recently, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports published an article listing the five AFC quarterbacks under the most pressure this year. Wilson came in at No. 1, showing how public perception of him has changed.

“It sounds dramatic, but it feels like Mr. Unlimited’s legacy is on the line entering 2024,” Dajani wrote. “Wilson looked like he was on track to one day reside in Canton during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, but following the Denver disaster, you have to wonder where exactly he stands as a starting quarterback.”

That sums up Wilson’s career to this point nicely. From one of the youngest quarterbacks to ever win a Super Bowl to getting the veteran minimum from the Steelers though the Broncos are paying most of the $39 million he is owed this season. His career is hanging by a thread, and the nine-time Pro Bowler needs to produce with the Steelers if he wants to keep playing in the NFL. Wilson wasn’t terrible in his second year in Denver, but it was still a far cry from how he played in Seattle.

Luckily, the Steelers’ current situation may put Wilson in the best place to succeed by playing to his strengths. When Wilson was at his best, he had a great run game behind him and fantastic contested-catch receivers in front of him. Najee Harris and George Pickens may not be Marshawn Lynch and DK Metcalf, but they have similar qualities.

Harris is a strong runner, and with Jaylen Warren alongside him, the Steelers should have one of the league’s most potent rushing attacks. Similarly, Pickens isn’t as much of a freak as Metcalf, but he is certainly special in his own way. He might be the best complementary receiver Wilson has ever had. Pickens’ incredible ability to make catches almost no one else can should fit with Wilson’s deep passing ability like a glove.

Wilson is motivated and hungry. He knows everyone is doubting him, and that this could be the last year of his career if he can’t battle back, especially with Justin Fields waiting right behind him. He’s similar to the Steelers in that way, with both of them being watched closely by outsiders waiting for them to fail. They might be under an immense amount of pressure, but pressure can either burst pipes or make diamonds. This season, we’ll find out if Wilson and the Steelers can shine or fall apart.