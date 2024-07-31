Rookies On The Rise: Troy Fautanu, Payton Wilson Exceeding Expectations, Dulac Says

We’re just a few days into Pittsburgh Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College, and a pair of rookies are already showcasing their talent and potential. First-round offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and third-round linebacker Payton Wilson have received lots of praise this offseason, and they’ve backed it up with several impressive practices in late July. Players are practicing in pads for the first time today, so we should get an even better look at how the rookies hold up in more game-like situations.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette joined Randy Baumann and the DVE Morning Show on Tuesday, and he cited Troy Fautanu and Payton Wilson as the two draft picks who have “exceeded expectations” so far.

“I don’t think there’s any question when you watch Troy Fautanu, the guy knows what he’s doing,” Dulac said. “His technique is really good. He appears to be a smart guy; he retains what he needs to do. I think you could just see why he was a number one pick and so highly regarded.”

When the Steelers drafted Fautanu 20th overall in April they knew they were getting an athletic, experienced tackle with the ability to start Week 1 and make a substantial impact in his rookie season. That being said, Fautanu is still competing with Dan Moore Jr. for the starting right tackle job, and practice at Latrobe will be Fautanu’s best opportunity to gain a leg up until preseason games begin. Steelers insiders have repeatedly commended Fautanu’s technique, work ethic, and mentality this offseason, particularly his desire to learn and improve by facing off against T.J. Watt.

Rookie Troy Fautanu was run over by TJ Watt during one-on-one drills then came back to win the next 2 matchups #Steelers camp — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 30, 2024

Fautanu is embracing the challenge of taking reps against the best edge rusher in the NFL, even if it involves getting steamrolled a few times.

As a first-round draft selection, the Steelers hope that Fautanu can be a franchise tackle opposite Broderick Jones, the two bookends on a young, rapidly improving offensive line.

Dulac also mentioned Payton Wilson as another rookie who’s “showed some of his ability” this offseason. Wilson is a freak athlete, who could’ve been a first-round draft pick if not for some major injuries suffered in college. He should find his way onto the field in some capacity this season, and he has the potential to be a game-breaking inside linebacker if he can stay healthy.

The Steelers have struggled to find consistency at the position for the past seven years, so they signed Patrick Queen this offseason to beef up the position group with an every-down linebacker. With Wilson’s speed and instincts, the Steelers could quickly turn one of their weakest positions into a strength.

The Steelers’ 2024 rookie class is deep and exciting, and we’ll continue to provide updates and analysis on them as training camp continues and we near the first preseason game on Aug. 9.