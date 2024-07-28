Roman Wilson Stating Case As Answer To Steelers’ Wide Receiver Problem

If Roman Wilson continues his early trajectory in training camp, he can go a long way toward solving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ current wide receiver “problem.” For months on end, parties from all angles have argued that the Steelers absolutely must upgrade at wide receiver. Perhaps they actually mean what they say and don’t feel that they need to.

Wilson stood out during the third day of training camp, highlighting several key moments during the day. One thing I noted in Alex Kozora’s training camp notes is the number of times he mentions security through contact. Defenders are trying to knock the ball out, but he is hanging on, not just making plays but finishing them.

#Steelers QB Justin Fields finds WR Roman Wilson on a slot fade. pic.twitter.com/WXJhbTrbx7 — Jay Turner (@JaySTurner) July 27, 2024

Most viewed the Steelers as having just one credible wide receiver in George Pickens, a byproduct of trading Diontae Johnson. They only signed middling veterans to minimum-salary deals afterward, trusting that they could add later. While they reportedly attempted to execute a trade during the draft, they wound up with Wilson.

A third-round pick out of Michigan, Roman Wilson isn’t the biggest or fastest wide receiver on the roster. He might be the best and most nuanced route-runner, however, and the toughest on a pound-for-pound basis.

It’s very early on in the process, but the signs he is already showing are encouraging. Nobody, I think, questioned Wilson’s ability to contribute, but perhaps he could contribute right away. And perhaps he can be a major contributor, a full-time starter, by year’s end.

While their reputation is somewhat overblown at this point, the Steelers do have a strong track record drafting the position. They know what they’re looking for from wide receivers, and they usually hit when they don’t deviate. He might not be the sexiest option in the 2024 draft class, but Roman Wilson is definitely a Steelers receiver.

And let’s be honest, he has one major advantage in the lack of quality competition. He is working against Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller, and Marquez Callaway for playing time. On the whole, these are guys that nobody else wanted. Well, the Ravens wanted to draft Austin way back when, but now they have Zay Flowers.

Working amongst this group should allow Wilson ample opportunity to prove himself. The coaching staff wants him to prove himself and rise up the ranks quickly, and he will have that opportunity.

Over the past couple of days of practice, he has shown strong signs of being the guy they hoped for. And perhaps Wilson can be that guy sooner rather than later. We will have to see what he does today and then when the pads come on. We will have to see him in the preseason and then in the regular season. There are still a lot of goalposts for him to reach, but he is rounding a pretty significant one this week.