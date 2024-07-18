Rob King Named Steelers’ Next Announcer

The Pittsburgh Steelers took their time to name Bill Hillgrove’s replacement as the team’s play-by-play announcer, but it was announced on WDVE this morning that Rob King will take over and work alongside Craig Wolfley for the team’s radio broadcasts. Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reported that King was announced as the choice on WDVE.

WDVE is the radio home for Steelers broadcasts.

The Steelers confirmed that King was chosen as their new play-by-play voice.

Rob King has been named the Play-By-Play Voice of the #Steelers game audio broadcasts. 📝: https://t.co/lGa8kIjddF pic.twitter.com/jFyi3lxgqV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 18, 2024

King has done Steelers and Pirates games in the past and also has worked pre- and post-game shows for the Pirates. This offseason, he’s been involved with one-on-one interviews for the Steelers’website and also interviewed former players for their Time Machine series.

Team owner Art Rooney II noted King’s experience in the Pittsburgh market.

“We are very excited to announce Rob King will be the new play-by-play broadcaster for the Steelers beginning this season after the retirement of long-time broadcaster, Bill Hillgrove, earlier this year,” Rooney said via Steelers.com. “Rob has done a great job in his 25-year career in the Pittsburgh market and is very respected among his peers in the business. We are excited for Steelers Nation to hear his unique perspective and excitement of making our fans feel they are in the stadium witnessing the action on the field.”

Rooney also noted that King has “big shoes to fill” in replacing Hillgrove, who was beloved by fans but will now enjoy retirement after 30 years with the Steelers.

King told Bob Labriola of Steelers.com that he knows he’s following and not replacing any of the announcers who came before him.

“You have to understand you’re not replacing anybody. You’re following,” King said via Steelers.com. “If you stop and think about it in that context, it’s obviously humbling because you’re talking about two phenomenal announcers. I don’t feel any pressure, but it’s not lost on me that this is a job that has been done extremely well by extremely talented people prior to the first time I’ll be calling a Steelers game this August.”

He’s a natural choice to replace Hillgrove as a local name who’s liked and respected among the fan base and in media circles. While it’s going to be weird not to hear Hillgrove’s voice this season as it’s become so familiar and linked to the Steelers, King is a good choice as someone who has local ties. In a market like Pittsburgh and with a brand like the Steelers, keeping the hire to someone local who knows the team and the fanbase ultimately makes the most sense.

According to Tim Benz last month, there was at least one candidate from outside the area being considered for the role, but while it took time to reach the decision, Pittsburgh ultimately opted for the familiar and local name in King. The increase in the number of interviews he’s helped conduct, including ones with general manager Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin, and his overall bigger role with the Steelers’ website should help fans who aren’t already familiar with King get to know him more.

His first call for the Steelers will presumably take place in less than a month on Aug. 9 when the Steelers open the preseason against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium.