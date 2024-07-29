Rich Eisen Outlines Path To Justin Fields Starting

Rich Eisen has one of the more level-headed national media takes on the Russell Wilson-Justin Fields “battle” that’s so far only featured Fields. Wilson has been held out the first four days with a minor calf injury suffered during his conditioning test. Now, Wilson is set to fully return to the team this week, likely as soon as Tuesday’s first padded practice.

Highlights of Fields’ best throws from the first few days have restarted the conversation about controversy over whether Fields can take the job away. But Eisen thinks that’s still an unlikely scenario, though he discussed what’s working against Wilson and how Fields can eventually work his way into the lineup.

On the latest edition of the Over Reaction Monday podcast, co-host Chris Brockman asked Eisen if Fields will open the year starting.

“An overreaction, sir,” Eisen responded.

Wilson remains poised to begin the year as Pittsburgh’s starter. While the injury was an unfortunate beginning to camp and afforded Fields plenty of first-team reps, the scope hasn’t changed. Fields has flashed but also struggled, waning in Sunday’s practice with an interception and near-pick after a solid showing in seven shots.

For Eisen, the only element that gives him pause is Wilson’s ultra-cheap contract.

“That is the only reason why this is a possibility in the realm of possibilities. There is no major financial commitment that would put a thumb on the scale.”

While Wilson is earning nearly $40 million this season, the Denver Broncos are on the hook for almost all of it. Pittsburgh signed him for the league minimum, unusual circumstances to sign a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who threw nearly 30 touchdowns a year ago. At the time, we discussed the possibility of Wilson asking for more money, even knowing the Broncos’ contractual offset, as a way to strengthen his ties to his next team. Reportedly, he asked teams, including the Steelers, for a “massive” option year in 2025. But Pittsburgh declined, allowing the team to play out this season and evaluate Wilson’s performance.

Barring a substantial reaggravation of the calf injury or some other serious injury, Wilson will open the regular season as the Steelers’ starter. From there, Eisen thinks all bets are off.

“The way Fields gets out there is if Russ doesn’t work. Not Fields out there, and then you go to Russ. Because if Russ doesn’t work, then you’ve got yourself an issue.”

Meaning, it makes more sense for Wilson to be benched for Fields than it would Fields being benched for Wilson. An accurate take. Pittsburgh will lean on Wilson’s experience and resume while Fields spends time learning and watching from the bench. If the Steelers’ season truly goes sideways, as it did last year, compelling a quarterback change, then Mike Tomlin may make the switch. But that won’t happen until at least mid-season, not out of the gate.