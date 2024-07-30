Reports: Roman Wilson Suffers Ankle Sprain, Expected To Be Ready For Regular Season Opener

While it’s not ideal news for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver Roman Wilson, it seems he avoided a serious ankle injury during Tuesday’s padded practice. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is “ok” and considered “week-to-week” after being injured during the team’s Seven Shots period of practice.

Sources classify #Steelers WR Roman Wilson, who was carted off with an ankle injury, as week-to-week and that he’ll be ‘OK.’ So, he could miss some time, but the injury does not appear serious. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 30, 2024

Speaking to reporters after practice, Mike Tomlin said it was an ankle injury but did not offer more details.

“Roman hurt his ankle on a tackle and so we’ll have more information regarding the length of his status in terms of how long he might be out,” he told reporters post-practice.

Earlier in the day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Wilson was in “considerable pain” and had an X-ray among other tests lined up. Rapoport added additional information to Fowler’s initial report, calling it an ankle sprain. Wilson is expected to be back for Week 1 of the regular season though the missed time could cause him to be “eased in.”

#Steelers rookie WR Roman Wilson, who has impressed early on in camp, suffered an ankle sprain in practice today, source said. The belief is he’ll be ready to start the season, but expect Wilson to ease back in, as expectations are high for the 3rd round national champ. pic.twitter.com/IKjMGlyC8c — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2024

Roman Wilson suffered the injury on a jet run play to the right sideline during Seven Shots, the first team period with the ball placed on the opposing 2-yard line. A “live” session in the team’s first padded practice that allowed full contact and tackling, CB Anthony Averett tackled Wilson short of the goal line, spinning him to the ground. It’s there he injured his ankle, though the exact mechanisms of injury is unclear.

Wilson was later carted off the field. While that sounds like an indication of a serious injury, it’s often a precautionary measure for leg injuries. At Saint Vincent, players can return to the facility by either walking across a football field and up dozens of stairs or they can climb the tall hill behind the fields. Either one isn’t soothing to a lower body injury and a cart is a much more sensible mode of transportation (players often take golf carts up the hill after practice to avoid having to walk it).

While Wilson has avoided a severe injury, it sounds like his odds of returning for camp are questionable. With the third-round draft pick sidelined, there will be more opportunities for WRs Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, and Scotty Miller. Pittsburgh continues its search for a No. 2 receiver opposite George Pickens. Jefferson and Austin have gotten the most reps with the 1s but neither have truly separated themselves as a clear-cut starter.