Report: Former Ravens, Steelers WR Jacoby Jones Dead At 40

More sad news to pass along today, as longtime NFL WR Jacoby Jones has passed away at 40 years old, per The Baltimore Sun on X. According to KPRC Houston, he died overnight in his sleep, and the cause of death is currently unknown.

Jacoby Jones, former Ravens WR and star of Super Bowl 47, dies at age 40 https://t.co/Y6L7ZJBhE8 — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) July 14, 2024

He played in the NFL for nine seasons. Initially drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft, he played his first five seasons there. The following three were with the Baltimore Ravens, and his final season in 2015 was with the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers.

He totaled 203 receptions for 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver but also left his mark as a return specialist. He had six total kickoffs returned for touchdowns, including one in Super Bowl XLVII.

His tenure with the Steelers was short, but he was a key part of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry for his few years in Baltimore. One of the more memorable moments involving him was the Mike Tomlin interference along the sideline during a return.

So long ago but still a very easy recall in my memory with Mike Tomlin and Jacoby Jones #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/No9iPkA86w — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 21, 2022

Mike Tomlin on the Jacoby Jones incident is GREAT #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/6IRsgrwpAd — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 21, 2022

While he was only on the Ravens for three seasons, he left his mark during their 2012 Super Bowl-winning season. He returned three kicks for touchdowns that season, including the one in the Super Bowl. That championship game finished with a score of 34-31, so his special teams play was a large part of the Ravens securing the Lombardi trophy. He earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors that season. Many thought he should have been Super Bowl MVP at the time.

It is the longest play of any kind in Super Bowl history, as he took the ball out of the end zone 108 yards for the score.

The Longest Play of Any Kind in #SuperBowl History The #Ravens' Jacoby Jones takes Super Bowl XLVII's second half kickoff 108 yards to the house. The ninth kickoff return touchdown in a Super Bowl February 3, 2013 pic.twitter.com/O4urrJwpLp — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 3, 2024

Some of his former teammates and others around the league reacted to his passing on social media.

My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you! Love you bro! pic.twitter.com/r9MZKU4sqb — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) July 14, 2024

💔na bra no way RIP LEGEND https://t.co/nNep87pSnY — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2024

Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7r2aIJrb13 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 14, 2024

I will update this story with more information as it becomes available.