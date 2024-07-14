Report: Former Ravens, Steelers WR Jacoby Jones Dead At 40

More sad news to pass along today, as longtime NFL WR Jacoby Jones has passed away at 40 years old, per The Baltimore Sun on X. According to KPRC Houston, he died overnight in his sleep, and the cause of death is currently unknown.
He played in the NFL for nine seasons. Initially drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft, he played his first five seasons there. The following three were with the Baltimore Ravens, and his final season in 2015 was with the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers.
He totaled 203 receptions for 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver but also left his mark as a return specialist. He had six total kickoffs returned for touchdowns, including one in Super Bowl XLVII.
His tenure with the Steelers was short, but he was a key part of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry for his few years in Baltimore. One of the more memorable moments involving him was the Mike Tomlin interference along the sideline during a return.
While he was only on the Ravens for three seasons, he left his mark during their 2012 Super Bowl-winning season. He returned three kicks for touchdowns that season, including the one in the Super Bowl. That championship game finished with a score of 34-31, so his special teams play was a large part of the Ravens securing the Lombardi trophy. He earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors that season. Many thought he should have been Super Bowl MVP at the time.
It is the longest play of any kind in Super Bowl history, as he took the ball out of the end zone 108 yards for the score.
Some of his former teammates and others around the league reacted to his passing on social media.
I will update this story with more information as it becomes available.