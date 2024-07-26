Receivers Buying Into Downfield Blocking, ‘Not Letting Anybody Outwork You,’ Van Jefferson Says

With Arthur Smith as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ new offensive coordinator and Zach Azzanni as the team’s wide receiver coach, receivers aren’t going to get away with being lazy when it comes to blocking. According to Van Jefferson, the receivers have embraced the idea of blocking downfield, and he said the group is buying into what Azzani and Smith are preaching.

“That’s part of Arthur Smith’s deal definitely, and that’s part of Coach Azzanni’s deal too, he wants [sic] style of play. Coach Azzanni always talks about style of play and just not letting anybody outwork you,” Jefferson told Rob King on Training Camp Wrap-Up on Friday. “When we catch a ball, we want someone blocking for us, so why not block for the running backs downfield so they can break a big one. So that’s just something he’s trying to ingrain in us, and it’s something that all the receivers as a collective is buying into. So we see someone break, we’re just gonna try our best to put a body on a body so we can have an explosive.”

Jefferson also said that Smith “loves physicality” and that is what the offense wants to bring. With the receivers taking an active role in blocking, that will certainly help make the offense more physical. Couple that with the offensive line improvements, and the Steelers should get back to being a physical, run-heavy offense that could be tough to stop.

Last season, there were too many moments where receivers didn’t execute their blocking assignment. The most notable moment came against the Colts in Week 15 with George Pickens putting no effort into blocking his man and preventing a Jaylen Warren touchdown. This season, that shouldn’t be the case.

If receivers aren’t going to block, they probably won’t see the field very much. Blocking as a receiver is going to improve the run game, and it’s going to improve the passing game too, especially when the Steelers work the ball underneath or use the quick game. It’s really just an effort thing that hasn’t always been there with Pittsburgh’s receivers. With a hard-nosed coach in Azzanni and someone who’s built their reputation on a physical offense like Smith, it’s going to be a necessity in their offense this year.

It’s only the second day of training camp practices and receivers are already talking about embracing blocking. That’s a good sign. It’s something that’s going to have to continue throughout the season, and players know that their playing time and/or roster spot could depend on their blocking ability.