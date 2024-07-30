Ravens Sign Former Steelers OLB Quincy Roche

The Baltimore Ravens signed former Pittsburgh Steelers sixth-round pick Quincy Roche, the team announced today. In a corresponding move, the team placed DE Malik Hamm on injured reserve.

We have placed DE Malik Hamm (knee) on Injured Reserve. We have signed LB Quincy Roche. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 30, 2024

Roche was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft but was cut by the team at the end of his first training camp. He latched on with the New York Giants and played 17 games with New York, making three starts. He circled back to Pittsburgh last offseason on a futures deal but didn’t make the 53-man roster. He spent time on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad last season.

Roche has 40 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his career. With Hamm going down, the Ravens need depth on the EDGE, and Roche provides another body during training camp. Rookie Adisa Isaac is also currently on the non-football injury list, so Roche will add depth behind Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, and David Ojabo.

The Steelers added former Ravens OLB Jeremiah Moon this offseason, and Moon could be in line to make Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster. So, both the Steelers and the Ravens will have an outside linebacker on their roster who spent time with the other organization at some point last season.

Quincy Roche will have an uphill battle for a roster spot, but he’s shown flashes during camp with the Steelers in the past and during his two-year stint with the Ravens, so he’ll look to impress and try to fight his way onto Baltimore’s roster.