Ranking The Rooms: AFC North Overall Rankings

In just one week, players and coaches report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the start of another training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Real football is almost here!

Knowing that, I wanted to wrap up some offseason series that I’ve done here at Steelers Depot.

Today, in the Ranking the Rooms: AFC North 2024 edition, I’ll take a look at how all four teams fared in the series and determine the best team in the division based on a points system for each position group based on my initial rankings.

For the best team in the position group according to my rankings, I’ll give four points. Second place gets three points, third gets two points, and last gets one point. I’ll take all the pieces from the series that I did and add them up to determine the best team.

Does that make sense?

Before we get started, here’s one final reminder of how my rankings went:

OFFENSE

QB — Browns, Bengals, Steelers, Ravens

RB — Steelers, Ravens, Browns, Bengals

WR — Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

TE — Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, Browns

OT — Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Ravens

iOL — Browns, Steelers, Ravens, Bengals

DEFENSE

iDL — Browns, Steelers, Ravens, Bengals

EDGE — Browns, Steelers, Bengals, Ravens

OFF-BALL LB — Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Browns

CB — Browns, Steelers, Ravens, Bengals

S — Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Browns

SPECIAL TEAMS

Specialists — Ravens, Steelers, Browns, Bengals

Okay, here we go. Let’s dive into the AFC North overall team rankings based on my Ranking The Rooms: AFC North series this summer.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers — 35 points (15 offense, 17 defense, 3 special teams)

After ranking third in the overall scoring in the Ranking The Rooms: AFC North series last summer, a flurry of roster moves by GM Omar Khan has the Pittsburgh Steelers in great shape, claiming the top spot in the series.

Pittsburgh improved by seven points from last summer to this summer. The Steelers added plenty of upside and talent at quarterback in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. They strengthened the offensive line in a major way with a trio of draft picks. They also added some big names defensively to shore up areas of need in linebacker Patrick Queen, cornerback Donte Jackson and safety DeShon Elliott.

While there are still questions at receiver behind George Pickens, and a lack of overall depth along the defensive line, the Steelers appear to be rather strong — on paper — across the board. That bodes well for the Black and Gold entering the 2024 season under head coach Mike Tomlin as the Steelers are in search of their first playoff win since 2016.

2. Cleveland Browns — 33 points (17 offense, 14 defense, 2 special teams)

For the previous two summers, the Cleveland Browns were the paper champions in the AFC North in this series, grading out as the best team each year based on the series. Ultimately, that never came to fruition once the season started, though the Browns did make the playoffs last season before getting drubbed by the Houston Texans, 45-14.

This year, the Browns take a slight step back in the rankings, scoring one less point than last summer and falling to No. 2 behind the Steelers. Cleveland got stronger at quarterback adding Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to back up Deshaun Watson in a make-or-break year. It also strengthened the receiver room with the trade for Jerry Jeudy and continues to have one of the better offensive lines in football, making for a vastly underrated offense that could be even better in 2024.

Defensively, the Browns remain loaded, though there are some issues at the safety and linebacker positions that could come back to haunt them. But with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz back for another season, having a great trio of cornerbacks and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett, the Browns look strong on defense, and coupled with an improved offense could be quite a good team this season.

3. Baltimore Ravens — 27 points (13 offense, 10 defense, 4 special teams)

Baltimore lost quite bit this offseason, both from its roster and coaching staff, which should be a tough blow overall to the AFC North champion and the AFC runner-up. Losing three starters along the offensive line, an All-Pro linebacker and the best pass rusher on the defense were significant blows, not to mention two up-and-coming coaches on the defensive side of the football to defensive coordinator jobs elsewhere. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to Seattle as the next head coach is significant no matter what way you try and spin it.

The Ravens still have Lamar Jackson in the fold, added running back Derrick Henry and re-signed standout defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, while nailing the draft once again. But there are some holes from a depth perspective that could make things very challenging.

Talent is there, without a doubt, at the key spots. But depth is a real concern, and it could hinder the Ravens in a big way in 2024.

4. Cincinnati Bengals — 25 points (15 offense, 9 defense, 1 special teams)

If Joe Burrow can stay healthy, the Bengals will be a great team once again. The problem is, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy much in his career. Now, he’s coming off of a torn ligament in his wrist on his right hand, which could be a bit problematic for him.

To the Bengals’ credit, they beefed up the protection around him this season — literally. Cincinnati added Trent Brown and drafted Amarius Mims to hold down the right tackle position in 2024, shoring up the protection in front of Burrow. The Bengals are also running it back another year with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in what could be the final year of the duo while also drafting the talented Jermaine Burton in the third round.

Cincinnati traded Joe Mixon this offseason and replaced him with Zack Moss, which raises some questions at running back overall. The Bengals also have a new offensive coordinator after losing Brian Callahan to Tennessee as the new head coach.

While the offense is the calling card for the Bengals, the defense might be an issue. Losing D.J. Reader really hurt the Bengals, though they drafted Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson in April. Logan Wilson, Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard return to headline the defense, but questions at cornerback and safety could be real issues for the Bengals under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

With all that said, while I have the Steelers as the top-ranked team in the AFC North, I am not picking them to win the division. I like what they did at quarterback this offseason, but I still have to see it first, especially in new coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme.

And while I have the Bengals last in the division based on points, I have a really hard time betting against Joe Burrow if he’s healthy, even with major question marks for Cincinnati defensively. So right now, here’s how I predict the AFC North finishing in 2024.

AFC North prediction, 2024: