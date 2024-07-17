Radio Host Says Steelers Should ‘Be On The Phone Every Day’ Trying To Acquire Brandon Aiyuk Following Trade Request

Earlier today, we got the first indication of a possible trade involving San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. There have been reasons to believe his contract negotiations could devolve to this point, but up until today, he had not requested a trade. With that changing, the Aiyuk trade craze is heating back up all around the media landscape. The Steelers, who were mentioned by name as a possible landing spot by Aiyuk himself, have naturally been one of the topics of conversation in this matter.

Zach Gelb, a radio host on the Zach Gelb Show via Infinity Sports Network, talked about an Aiyuk-Steelers union on his show today and feels very strongly that this trade could be exactly what the Steelers need.

“I think the number one destination for Brandon Aiyuk, and I think the preeminent destination for Brandon Aiyuk—if, in fact, the 49ers trade him—and I’m leaning on the side that they don’t…are the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Gelb said. “They should be on the phone every day trying to lure Brandon Aiyuk to the Steel City.

“Cause the Steelers have always been good as of late, but they haven’t had a Super Bowl vibe in a long time…and if you go get Brandon Aiyuk with the coaching of Mike Tomlin, an excellent defense, the offensive pieces that we mentioned, it makes you take the Pittsburgh Steelers serious.”

The Steelers should absolutely give up a first round pick for Brandon Aiyuk. @InfSportsNet pic.twitter.com/FekL04rSIT — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) July 16, 2024

Undoubtedly, acquiring Aiyuk would make the Steelers a better team in 2024. However, the question that must be considered is what that could look like in the long run. Opening your Super Bowl window for one season is fine, but what if it closes the window for the next four or five years after that? Aiyuk reportedly wants $30 million per season, and the 49ers wouldn’t give him away for cheap in a trade. Even if it ends up being a second-round pick, that is valuable draft capital for a team that could be in search of a quarterback in next year’s draft.

The $30 million per season extension would also limit the Steelers’ ability to extend WR George Pickens next offseason.

Still, it is fun to think about what this team could possibly accomplish in 2024 with this defense paired with Russell Wilson, Arthur Smith, and a full complement of offensive weapons. A season ago, Pickens was first in the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception, and Aiyuk was second with 17.9. One of Wilson’s best traits as a quarterback is his deep-passing ability. That seems like a match made in heaven.

Will the Steelers make it happen? Reports following the trade request indicate that the 49ers have no intention of trading Aiyuk. First-round WR Ricky Pearsall Jr. was also just added to the non-football injury list ahead of training camp to complicate matters. Deebo Samuel’s negotiations followed almost the same pattern in 2022, and he signed a long-term deal. For now, I still lean towards Aiyuk remaining with the 49ers, but a trade request at least raises the chances of a trade taking place.