Pro Football Network: ‘Team Better Suited For His Talents’ Makes Sense For Najee Harris In Change Of Scenery

The 2024 season looks to potentially be a career year for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
Even with the Steelers declining his fifth-year option, putting him into a contract year, things look very promising for Harris. He has a rebuilt offensive line in front of him and an offensive scheme under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith that he fits very well into, that being a run-heavy scheme.
Despite things looking very good on paper for the former Alabama star, a change of scenery after the 2024 season could be ideal for Harris.
At least, that’s how Pro Football Network’s Nick Faria sees it.
In a piece for PFN Monday, Faria highlighted Harris as the player on the Steelers who needs the change of scenery.
“There’s an argument to be made that Najee Harris is the best power running back in the NFL right now. That doesn’t mean he’s a perfect fit for Pittsburgh,” Faria writes. “As the Steelers develop a new offense with Arthur Smith, Harris could be the odd man out.
“A team better suited for his talents would make a lot more sense, especially after the team declined to exercise his fifth-year option.”
While Harris hasn’t exactly been a true first-round running back for the Steelers in his first three NFL seasons, he does have three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons under his belt, something no running back in Steelers history has done.
The 1,000-yard seasons might not be all that impressive to some due to the 16- and now 17-game schedules, but Harris’s durability is remarkable. He has not missed a game in his career and has played through multiple ailments, allowing himself to be on the field and contributing for the Steelers.
Though he now splits time with running back Jaylen Warren, Harris remains a real threat in the backfield, one who got better down the stretch last season, taking over games at times as the Steelers pushed for the playoffs.
He might be viewed as just a power back, but Harris had 24 runs of 10 or more yards last season, per Pro Football Focus. Ironically, that was tied for seventh in the NFL with Warren and Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III.
It was a surprise that the Steelers declined his fifth-year option, considering the style of football they want to play offensively under Smith, but even with the declined option it doesn’t mean the Steelers are done with Harris. There has been speculation since the declined option that a long-term deal at a lower price tag could be reached this offseason.
That hasn’t happened just yet, but the Steelers have not uttered an ill word about Harris, praising him for his durability, leadership and consistency. Even Harris showed up and committed to the team in the offseason, putting in work with his teammates through OTAs and minicamp. He’s excited about the upcoming season, too.
While he didn’t speak to the media in that time, it doesn’t exactly signal that Harris needs a change of scenery. His play style and traits fit perfectly into what Pittsburgh wants and needs offensively.