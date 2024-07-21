Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Sleepers: WR Marquez Callaway

A mini-series to preview the Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming training camp. This will highlight potential sleepers we’ll identify during the 16 camp practices and three preseason games.

STEELERS TRAINING CAMP SLEEPER – WR Marquez Callaway

The Steelers’ wide receiver room is full of veterans jockeying for the same position, a spot, and a role on the 53-man roster. You know most of the names. Van Jefferson, the bigger and more versatile veteran with experience in Arthur Smith’s system. Scotty Miller, the smaller and versatile veteran with experience in Arthur Smith’s system. Such variety. There are also Quez Watkins, the speedy receiver with some size, and Calvin Austin III, who returns for this third year on the roster and second actively playing.

The name that isn’t discussed much is Marquez Callaway. His story is similar to the others above. He had some production several years ago, statistical obscurity since. Callaway led the 2021 New Orleans Saints in yards, touchdowns, and finished second in receptions, posting a 46/698/6 line.

But that was his career high point. The following year, he finished with just 16 receptions, and in 2023, he didn’t receive a single target, let alone a catch. Pittsburgh signed him to a Reserve/Futures deal in the offseason.

While his career has fallen off, there’s reason to think he’ll impress this summer. Callaway has a good size at 6-1, is 205 pounds with hops to win jump balls, and has a 38-inch vertical at the 2020 Combine. He has a connection with WRs coach Zach Azzanni, who coached him in college at Tennessee. And Callaway will likely be running with the third-string, meaning he’ll be squaring off against young and fellow third-string cornerbacks. Guys he could work over, given his experience, previous NFL success, and athletic toolbox. At the least, in the first four days of practice before the pads come on, Callaway should show off, similar to the way Justin Hunter did in 2017.

Hopefully, unlike Hunter, Marquez Callaway is able to keep the production rolling once defenses can hit back. Even then, it might be a product of his circumstance, a veteran going up against a younger player like, say, CB Kalon Barnes, but he could still generate headlines regardless. And if he consistently makes those types of plays in camp, he’ll get added to the throng of veteran receivers currently considered to be in the fight for the No. 2 receiver spot.

Previous Steelers Camp Sleepers

