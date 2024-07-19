PFF Steve ‘Intrigued’ By Justin Fields In Developmental Role With Steelers

The expectation is that veteran Russell Wilson will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback for the 2024 season, while fourth-year quarterback Justin Fields will be in a backup role.
For many, that seems like the Steelers would be wasting Fields’ talents and playing a quarterback who is good in name brand only, and hasn’t been at his high-level self since the 2020 season.
But for Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo on the latest episode of the “PFF NFL Show” on YouTube with co-host Sam Monson, having Fields in a developmental role as a backup is quite intriguing. It gives the former Ohio State star and Chicago Bears starter a chance to reset in a stable environment and learn under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, much like former quarterback Ryan Tannehill did in Tennessee before taking off, resurrecting his career.
“The quarterbacks that I mentioned were Aaron Rodgers, like the very best of those was Aaron Rodgers. The next best of those was Russell Wilson, ironically in his prime. And then you had Ryan Tannehill, right? These are guys that are gonna take too many negative plays, but when they sit in the pocket and throw the ball, accuracy is, is excellent. They’re, they’re good productive quarterbacks. And I had Fields kind of like on that continuum,” Palazzolo said of Fields when discussing his skill set, according to video via PFF on YouTube. “Now he hasn’t been much like those guys, but I’m still interested in this idea of, okay, Year 4 sitting and developing.
“I’m intrigued by Justin Fields in a developmental role here.”
Since coming out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields has shown some elite traits. They include a strong, accurate arm and a dynamic set of wheels that allow him to extend plays as a passer and even shred defenses as a runner.
Through his first three NFL seasons, Fields has rushed for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns, including the 2022 season in which he rushed for 1,143 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Bears.
While he has some great traits as a dual-threat quarterback, some of his work as a true pocket passer is what is holding him back. He tends to hold onto the football a bit too long in the pocket, taking some unnecessary sacks. In the process, he also tends to have issues with ball security, leading to 40 fumbles in his first three seasons.
Fields throws a good deep ball, and has shown some good accuracy at times. But he needs to clean up some of the bad habits that include forcing throws, staring down receivers and more.
Getting a chance to reset behind Wilson, a player he models his game after, is huge. So will being in a system under Smith that has had success in the past with dual-threat quarterbacks like Tannehill. Taking a step back, correcting some issues he’s had in the NFL and getting a chance to get his feet back underneath him will be a big part of Fields’ development in the Black and Gold.
Hopefully that reset will help him take off in the future as the franchise quarterback for the Steelers.