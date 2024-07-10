PFF: Signing Russell Wilson Was Steelers’ ‘Best Offseason Decision’

In an offseason filled with moves that came fast and furious from the Pittsburgh Steelers in an effort to improve their roster, one move stands above all of them when it comes to the best.
From the perspective of Pro Football Focus, that would be the Steelers’ signing of quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal worth just $1.21 million — the veteran minimum — to shore up the most important position in all of sports for the Black and Gold.
Not the signing of off-ball linebacker Patrick Queen, the trades for cornerback Donte Jackson or Justin Fields, or even the hiring of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. No, those pale in comparison to the signing of Wilson for PFF.
“The Steelers getting a former All-Pro and Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Wilson for $1.2 million in 2024 after the Broncos took on a dead cap hit of $85 million to have him not play is just good business by Pittsburgh,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema writes regarding the best move of the offseason for the Steelers. “Wilson might not be what he once was, but he should still give Pittsburgh a decent ceiling at the position.”
There are some questions about what version of Russell Wilson the Steelers will be getting — whether it’s the one who struggled at times late in his tenure in Seattle and then in Denver, or if he can be prime Russ again and build off a solid 2023 season in which he threw for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Broncos.
Regardless of what version they get, he’s an upgrade over what the Steelers have dealt with in recent seasons. Following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Steelers called upon Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky to be the quarterback in Pittsburgh. Neither really succeeded. Only Mason Rudolph in a four-game span last season played well, but now he’s with Tennessee.
Though Wilson isn’t what he once was, he’s better than what the Steelers have had in recent years. Getting him for just $1.21 million for 2024 is highway robbery, too. A great bit of business from Steelers GM Omar Khan.
He’s not prime Wilson anymore, but with Arthur Smith calling the shots offensively in Pittsburgh, along with a strong running game and a rebuilt offensive line around him, Wilson could get back into that top-15 QB discussion in the NFL. If he does, the Steelers will be in business under head coach Mike Tomlin.
Wilson is doing and saying all the right things. He feels revitalized, believes he’s found the fountain of youth, and loves working with Smith. Expectations are high entering the 2024 season. They should be, too, with Wilson being the best — and smartest — move of the offseason for the Black and Gold.