Payton Wilson Seeing ‘A World Of Difference’ From OTAs, Playing ‘Fast And Freely’

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie ILB Payton Wilson already had Teryl Austin talking about a defensive role for him in OTAs. The team’s defensive coordinator indicated he could play in the nickel defense, which is something that suits his skill set. But according to Wilson, what the coaches saw in the spring is nothing compared to where he is now.

“From now since OTAs, it’s a world of difference”, Wilson told reporters yesterday via the team’s YouTube channel. “I think in OTAs and minicamp I wasn’t able to be myself because I wasn’t playing freely because I didn’t know the defense how I wanted to. Even yesterday and especially today, just how fast and freely I was able to move”.

A third-round pick out of North Carolina State, Payton Wilson was one of the best defenders in college last year. The only reason he lasted as long as he did was because most of the league feared his medical prognosis. The Steelers, though, saw the reports differently and took the chance on him, and he’s fitting in very well.

“Credit Coach [Aaron Curry], credit [Patrick Queen], credit [Elandon Roberts], those guys for just leaning on me the whole month we had off. Checking in, making sure I’m studying film, making sure if I need any question [answered] that they got me”, Wilson said.

The Steelers have been trying to turn over the inside linebacker room for years, Vince Williams the last consistent component. They took a big swing with Devin Bush in 2019, but missed, and have largely relied on free agency. After trying small fish like Jon Bostic and Mark Barron, they finally went big this offseason with Patrick Queen.

Queen is obviously the Steelers’ every-down linebacker, and he will relay the plays from the sideline. While Elandon Roberts is penciled in next to him, however, Payton Wilson has the opportunity to make things interesting.

You can safely surmise that we’ll see a lot of Wilson during the preseason, and I can’t imagine him not showing up well. The Steelers may start the season mixing him in with Roberts, but before long, they could ride the rookie.

After all, many worried that Wilson might be a one-contract player because of his medical background. If the Steelers quietly harbor similar fears, they will want to get him on the field as soon as possible. He won’t be much use if his knees won’t allow him to play up to the level he needs to.

Now, we’re just a couple of practices into the warm-up to the 2024 season, so there’s a long way to go. But to hear Payton Wilson talk about how much better he feels in just a short amount of time is encouraging. Not only is he a great athlete, he’s a very smart player, so it will be exciting to see him put it all together.