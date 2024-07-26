Omar Khan Excited About ‘Proven Winners’ In Quarterback Room

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely overhauled their quarterback room this offseason with all four quarterbacks on the roster joining the team this offseason. GM Omar Khan is a big fan of the room that he and the rest of the front office and coaching staff assembled, telling Max Starks and Mike Prisuta on Training Camp Live that the room has “proven winners.”

“I’m excited about this QB room. These guys really work hard, they’re proven winners,” he said. “Kyle Allen, John Rhys [Plumlee], John Rhys has three great quarterbacks to learn from. How they lead the team, these guys are proven leaders and proven winners, and these are characteristics that are important. Feel great about it.”

Russell Wilson, who’s in line to be Pittsburgh’s QB1, is the biggest winner of them all, as he’s won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Justin Fields led Ohio State to a 20-2 record and back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances during his time in Columbus, while Kyle Allen managed to go 5-7 with a bad Carolina Panthers team in 2019 and joined a winning culture with the Buffalo Bills last season. Plumlee also experienced success in collegiate stops at Ole Miss and UCF.

It’s no doubt a group that has a winning mindset, and that’s what Pittsburgh needs given that it hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016. Obviously, just because guys have had success or won in the past doesn’t mean it’s going to carry over, but it certainly helps being surrounded by a winning culture or organization. And this quarterback room knows what it takes to set that standard and create that.

Wilson in particular was a part of a winning culture in Seattle. The Seahawks went to two Super Bowls and were a consistent threat in the NFC with him under center. He got a lot of Pittsburgh’s offensive talent together to work out in San Diego, and forming a relationship with the rest of the team early and establishing the culture is a good sign going forward.

Wilson missed practice on Thursday due to a calf injury, but Mike Tomlin called the injury day-to-day, so Wilson should be back out leading the offense in the coming days. Even with him out though, it’s a solid room and one that top to bottom could be an upgrade over what the Steelers have had in the past.