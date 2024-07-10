Oddsmaker Releases Opening Lines For Steelers’ Skill Players

If you’re into the overs – and the unders – there’s a slew of them just released for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 season. Oddsmaker Bet Online released a long list of lines predicting the individual performance of the team’s top names. Here are the most notable ones:

George Pickens’ Over/Under

Over 1,000.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Under 1,000.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Over 65.5 Receptions (-115)

Under 65.5 Receptions (-115)

Jaylen Warren’s Over/Under

Over 600.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Under 600.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Najee Harris’ Over/Under

Over 6.5 Rushing Touchdowns (-115)

Under 6.5 Rushing Touchdowns (-115)

Over 850.5 Rushing Yards (-135)

Under 850.5 Rushing Yards (+105)

Pat Freiermuth’s Over/Under

Over 50.5 Receptions (-115)

Under 50.5 Receptions (-115)

T.J. Watt’s Over/Under

Over 13.5 Sacks (-115)

Under 13.5 Sacks (-115)

While we won’t offer specific advice on which side to fall on, there are some interestingly conservative numbers. Pickens finished last year with 63 receptions and is the team’s obvious No. 1 receiver now that Diontae Johnson is in Carolina. His volume and receptions should increase and likely vault him into the 70-catch range.

Harris has rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of his NFL seasons. Given OC Arthur Smith’s run-minded approach and an improved Steelers offensive line, odds are good he’ll do it again. It’s a similarly low total to what Dave Bryan wrote about early this month. Warren also easily beat his current Over/Under line, rushing for almost 800 yards in 2023.

Freiermuth had at least 60 receptions in his first two years in the league. Injuries limited him to just 30 last year but a clean bill of health should take him above 50 in 2024. Smith’s offense will feature tight ends and he’s the No. 2 target in the passing game.

Watt has bested 13.5 sacks in four of his last five seasons, his injury-marred 2022 the exception. If even reasonably healthy, he should battle to be the NFL’s sack king for a fourth season, giving him the chance to do so back-to-back twice in his career.

Of course, injuries to any of these players can dramatically change their outlook and production and that’s always one risk in projecting odds this far out from the season. Not all the stars who should produce will meet expectations, largely because health robs them of the chance. But odds also seem high that overall, most of these players surpass their over total. If not, the Steelers could be in trouble.