‘Nothing Better Than Beating Pittsburgh In Pittsburgh’: LB Matthew Judon Loves Playing At Acrisure

Veteran linebacker Matthew Judon has played in nearly every NFL stadium. But aside from his current home at the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium, Judon loves seeing “Acrisure Stadium” pop up on his calendar. Joining the Shut Up Marc Podcast in an episode released Monday, Judon says he takes special pride in making Steelers’ fans cry.

“Pittsburgh,” Judon told host Marc Lewis when asked his favorite road city. “The fans, bro. And it’s probably from being a Raven. There’s nothing better than beating Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh.”

Judon began his career with the Baltimore Ravens, drafted by them in 2016. Despite his small school label from Grand Valley State, he’s had a long and impressive career. A four-time Pro Bowler, he’s reached double-digit sacks twice in his career, including a 15.5 sack campaign for the Patriots.

That much time spent in the AFC has lent itself to plenty of matchups against the Steelers. He’s played them 10 times in his eight-year career, missing two other games due to COVID or injury. In Pittsburgh specifically, his teams have played seven games at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium. Judon’s come out the victor more often than not, going 4-3 in those matchups, including the ones he didn’t participate in. Most recently, his Patriots played the Steelers in 2023. Judon was on IR due to a torn bicep but watched New England upset Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ three-game losing streak that nearly cost them a playoff bid.

Notable wins he has over Pittsburgh include a 17-14 Week 2 win in 2022, where Matthew Judon picked up a sack while the Steelers’ defense struggled to get pressure without T.J. Watt. In 2019, his Ravens knocked off the Steelers 26-23 in overtime, one of the many classic close finishes of the rivalry. Judon’s also been on the other end with some tough losses. Baltimore blew a 31-20 fourth quarter lead in 2017, Pittsburgh storming back to win 39-38. And in 2016, the Steelers scored 21 fourth-quarter points capped off by Antonio Brown’s Immaculate Extension to win in the final 10 seconds.

While his comments might sound like a jab at Steelers’ Nation, Judon was even-handed, poking fun at Patriots fans for being spoiled over their team’s and city’s winning ways. He’s also in the news for other reasons today after a dust-up with new head coach Jerod Mayo. Reportedly, Judon is unhappy with his contract and is in search of a new deal.

Jerod Mayo appears to exchange some words with Matthew Judon who is not participating in practice today. Judon seen exiting the field after their conversation 👀 pic.twitter.com/BJvP64tnpS — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 29, 2024

Unless they meet in the postseason, Pittsburgh and New England won’t see each other in 2024. But it’s good to know Judon still has the Ravens-Steelers rivalry in his veins and will be amped up the next time he crosses Pittsburgh’s many bridges and steps into their stadium.