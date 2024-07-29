‘Not A Sexy Offense, But A Good Offense’: Mina Kimes Sees Effective Steelers Offense In 2024

To win in today’s NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers believe they have a good formula to do so, leaning on a star-studded defense to keep games low-scoring and then hoping that improvements made offensively can be enough to score points on a consistent basis.

In recent years, the Steelers have gotten what they needed out of their defense, but the offense has lagged behind.

Entering the 2024 season, that shouldn’t be the case anymore, thanks to the additions of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the completion of the rebuild in the trenches with rookies Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier, and the hiring of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

The Steelers still might be searching for their identity, and their style of play might not match the high-flying offenses in today’s NFL. But for ESPN’s Mina Kimes, the Steelers should have a good offense in 2024 if they lean into their strengths of pounding the rock under Smith with running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

“The run game, I think, for the Steelers is gonna be really, really good,” Kimes said during an interview with former NFL defensive end Chris Long on her YouTube page. “I love what they’ve done with their offensive line, all that pulling action. And with Arthur Smith, it could be a good offense, actually.

“Not a sexy offense, but like a good offense.”

It certainly has the makings of a good offense with the talent on that side of the football.

Yes, there are questions about depth and talent behind WR1 George Pickens with names like Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins vying for roles at the position.

But with Smith bringing plenty of experience and success to the table as an NFL play caller, both as the coordinator in Tennessee and the head coach in Atlanta, things are looking up overall for the Steelers on the offensive side of the football.

Last season down the stretch the running game took over for the Steelers as Harris and Warren dominated. With Smith in the fold now and bringing a run-heavy approach, they will be leaned on even more and expected to play at a high level once again. It helps that the Steelers solidified their offensive line with the selections of Fautanu and Frazier, too.

Add Wilson and/or Fields at quarterback, too, and the Steelers have the makings of a solid offense under Smith.

It will come down to health and execution, but on paper things look pretty good and relatively clear as to how the Steelers want to — and will — play on the offensive side of the football.

It might not be a top 5-7 NFL offense in 2024, but it could be fringe 10-12 if everything goes well. And if the offense is that good? Look out.