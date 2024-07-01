Najee Harris Quickly Climbing Steelers All-Time Leaderboard

Though Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris is only entering his fourth — and potentially last — season with the team, he could end the year near the top of the franchise charts. In a run-oriented system and schedule that affords him 17 games, another “normal” Harris season of at least 1,000 yards will put him in range of cracking the top five rushing leaders in franchise history.

As things stand today, Harris has 3,269 rushing yards. That ranks 13th in franchise history, surpassing Merril Hoge, Frenchy Fuqua and James Conner among others over the course of last season. The group directly above Harris is bunched together, making way for a quick climb to the top.

Harris sits only 2 yards behind 12th place Fran Rogel. And with consistent performances, he’s poised to pass Walter Abercrombie, Rashard Mendenhall, Rocky Bleier, Barry Foster, Dick Hoak and Frank Pollard should he rush for at least 721 yards in 2024. An entirely doable number so long as he stays healthy, and Harris has been the league’s most durable back the past three years.

Getting past all those names will put him sixth on the list. Beating N0. 5 will take more doing. Hall of Famer John Henry Johnson is currently in fifth place with 4,381 yards in his Steelers career. Best remembered for being one leg of San Francisco’s “Million Dollar Backfield” with QB Y.A. Tittle, RB Hugh McElhenny and FB Joe Perry, Henry Johnson finished his career with Pittsburgh. In 1962, he became the franchise’s first 1,000 yard rusher and is the first Steeler to ever rush for 200 yards in a game, outshining Jim Brown in a 1964 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

For Harris to surpass him, he’ll need to rush for 1,113 yards this season, an attainable goal considering Harris rushed for 1,200 as a rookie. But without explosive rushes and losing carries to Jaylen Warren, Harris will need a consistent average to beat that mark. A new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith with an improved offensive line will try to make it happen.

Obviously, none of this is Harris’ focus. He just wants to run well, help the team win, and if it hasn’t happened by Week 1, get paid for 2025. But it is wild to see that Harris, drafted just a couple years ago, could become a top five rusher in team history. I don’t know about you, but for me, these “all-time” records feel reserved in my head for players from 30, 40, 50 years ago. The old-timers you watch highlights of and read stories about. It’s a different feel, though by no means a negative one, when modern era players start topping the charts. With an expiring contract and uncertain future, the question will be if Harris can keep moving up the ranks after the year ends.