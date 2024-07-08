Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren Snubbed In ESPN’s Execs, Coaches And Players Top 10 RBs Survey

Despite each of them eclipsing 1,000 total yards from scrimmage in 2023 and being one of the best 1-2 punches in the NFL at the position, Pittsburgh Steelers running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren were snubbed — almost entirely — in ESPN’s executives, coaches and players top 10 survey Monday morning.

Harris was the only Steeler highlighted in the “also receiving votes” section of the survey, far outside of the top 10 and the honorable mention, while Warren didn’t even garner a vote in the entire survey, raising some eyebrows after he had a breakout 2023 season that saw him put up explosive numbers.

For the Steelers, the whole is greater than the sum of the parts at the running back position.

In ESPN’s top 10 survey, San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey was named the top running back. In the AFC North, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb — despite missing most of the 2023 season with a gruesome knee injury suffered against the Steelers in Week 2 — ranked No. 3. New Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry cracked the top 10 at No. 9.

Two years after landing inside the top 10, Harris finds himself on the outside looking in again. He’s back in the same spot as last summer, sitting in the “also receiving votes” section of the survey with names like New England’s Rhamondre Stevenson, Arizona’s James Conner and Tennessee’s Tony Pollard.

While it’s not all that surprising to see Harris in that section, the absence of Warren is rather surprising, considering his breakout in 2023, and how he is seemingly viewed around the league and from the national media perspective as well.

Warren rushed for 784 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 149 carries in 2023, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and serving as a strong tandem with Harris. On top of his rushing stats, Warren was good out of the backfield in the passing game, adding 370 receiving yards on 61 receptions, finishing second on the Steelers in receptions.

A big thing with Warren was his ability to produce yards after contact in 2023. Warren finished behind only Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (5.12) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (3.93) in terms of average yards after contact in 2023.

Warren also leads the NFL in missed tackles forced per carry since 2021. He was quite the find for the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2022 NFL Draft, and he works very well with Harris overall, giving the Steelers a dynamic 1-2 punch on the ground.

Harris is no slouch in his own right, having rushed for 1,000 yards in three straight seasons for the Steelers, making franchise history. While the 1,000-yard seasons might not be all that impressive to some due to the 16- and now 17-game schedules, Harris’ durability is remarkable.

While not viewed as an explosive running back, Harris had 24 runs of 10 or more yards last season, per Pro Football Focus. Ironically, that was tied for seventh in the NFL with Warren and Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III.

Together, Harris and Warren are an outstanding tandem, one that should again be on the of the best — if not the best — in the NFL under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in a run-heavy scheme.

With a rebuilt offensive line in front of them, an upgrade at quarterback and Smith calling the shots, things should be a bit more open for Harris and Warren on the ground, which should lead to more success and more production.

Maybe then they’ll get some respect from executives, coaches and players next summer.